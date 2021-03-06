DDC PA 2021 Interview Admit Card Released @delhidistrictcourt.nic.in, Download Personal Asst Interview Call Letter Here

DDC PA 2021 Interview Admit Card: Delhi District Court (DDC) has released the interview call letter for recruitment to the post of personal assistant against the advt. no.16909-16911/Rectt. Cell/ Interview/PA/2021. The candidates who applied for Delhi District Personal Assistant Recruitment 2021 can download their admit cards through the official website of DDC.i.e.delhidistrictcourt.nic.in.

According to the latest updates, DDC PA 2021 is scheduled to be held on 13 March 2021 at Tis Hazari Courts Complex, Delhi. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded on the official website. The admit cards can be downloaded by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.delhidistrictcourt.nic.in. Click on DDC PA 2021 Admit Card flashing on the homepage. Enter User ID, Password and click on the button. Download DDC PA 2021 Interview Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Download DDC PA 2021 Interview Admit Card

Official website

In case, any candidate finds any difficulty in downloading the e-Admit Card, he/she may contáct at Recruitment Cell, Room No. 306-B, 3rd Floor. Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi. The admit cards can be directly downloaded by clicking on the above link.

This recruitment drive is being done 771 for the recruitment of Sr. Personal Assistant, Personal Assistant, Jr. Judicial Assistant, Data Entry Operator (DEO) vacancies.

The Final merit of successful candidates will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in aggregate of candidate’s performance in the Descriptive Test and interview for the post of Sr. Personal Assistant & Personal Assistant whereas for the post of Junior Judicial Assistant & Data Entry Operator, the basis of final merit list will be on the basis of marks obtained in Objective Test (MCQ), Descriptive Test and interview.