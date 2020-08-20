DDC JJA Interview 2020 Schedule Released @delhidistrictcourts.nic.in, Admit Cards Soon

DDC Junior Judicial Assistant Interview 2020: District Delhi Court (DDC) has released an interview schedule for DDC Junior Judicial Assistant 2020. Candidates applied for DDC Junior Judicial Assistant Recruitment 2020 can appear for the video interview on 30 August 2020 and 12 September 2020 as per the schedule released on the official website of DDC.i.e.delhidistrictcourts.nic.in.

As per schedule, a total of 460 candidates are eligible to appear for DDC JJA Interview 2020 Round on Saturday of 30 August 2020 and 12 September 2020 at Tis Hazari Court Complex, Delhi -110054. Out of which, 405 candidates are of Delhi/NCR and rest 55 candidates are of far-flung areas in other parts of India.

Moreover, the final list of the selected candidates for DDC JJA Recruitment 2020 shall be prepared after concluding the interview of all 460 candidates.

All selected candidates are advised to download DDC JJA Interview 2020 Admit Card for virtual interview from the official website of Delhi Districts Courts on 25 August onwards. All candidates are advised to check their date and time schedule of the virtual interview in the provided PDF. Candidates are required to go through the details given in the PDF and read all guidelines related to COVID-19.

Candidates should also note that the candidates who are scheduled to appear for the virtual interview in the interview shall not be allowed to appear in the building before 12 PM.

DDC JJA Interview 2020 will be 12 Marks which is of 10% of 120 Marks. Candidates belonging to the unreserved category required to obtain 40% while this criteria for reserved category is 35%. Candidates are advised to visit DDC Official Website for the latest information and development in the recruitment process.

DDC JJA Interview 2020 Schedule