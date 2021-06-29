DDC PA Result 2021 Out, Download Personal Asst Supplementary Merit List @delhidistrictscourts.nic.in

DDC PA Result 2021: Delhi District Court (DDC) has uploaded the Personal Asst Supplementary Merit List on its website. All those candidates who appeared in the DDC PA Exam 2021 can now download their result through the official website of DDC.i.e.delhidistrictscourts.nic.in.

DDC PA Exam 2021 was held on 25 November 2019 at the various exam centre. The list of provisionally selected candidates now has been uploaded at the official website of DDC.i.e.delhidistrictscourts.nic.in. As per result, a total of 310 candidates result have been declared along with Marks and Recommendation.

The Candidates, who are finally selected, shall be placed en-bloc junior to the candidates already selected as Personal Assistant since they have been successful in meeting the originally stipulated criterion of mistakes upto 4% in the present recruitment drive which final list was already notified on 24.03.2021 on the website of Delhi District Courts.

The Candidates who have been selected or kept in panel after availing the aforesaid relaxation shall have to qualify the skill test/shorthand test, as per the prescribed criteria of mistakes upto 04% during the period of one year in the probation time itself, failing which their appointment shall stand terminated without any further notice.

The inter-seniority of all such successful Candidates, who are being accorded relaxation as above, shall be fixed as per the parameters already advertised, viz.. the marks obtained in the written test added by marks scored in the interview.

How and Where to Download DDC PA Result 2021?

Visit the official website of DDC.i.e.delhidistrictscourts.nic.in. Click on the ‘Recruitment’ Tab. Then, the Supplementary merit list for the post of Personal Assistant,2021 will be displayed. Download DDC PA Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download DDC PA Result 2021

This drive was done to recruit 555 vacancies of Personal Assistant. The online application for the same was done between 16 September to 21 October 2019. Candidates can now directly download DDC PA Result 2021 by clicking on the provided link.