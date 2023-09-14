DDUH Recruitment 2023: Walk-In Interview for 85 Senior Resident Doctor Vacancies

DDUH Senior Resident Doctor Recruitment 2023: Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital (DDUH) is conducting walk-in interviews for the post of Senior Resident Doctor. 85 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Check out the interview venue details for DDUH Recruitment 2023.

DDUH Senior Resident Doctor 2023 Vacancy

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 85 across various departments. There are 12 vacancies in the General Surgery Department, 6 in Radiology, 18 in Anaesthesia, 13 in Paediatrics, and 26 in the General Medicine Department. Check the category-wise Senior Resident Doctor Vacancy in the table below.

Department UR OBC SC ST EWS Total General Surgery 3 5 2 1 1 12 Radiology 4 1 1 0 0 6 Anaesthesia 6 5 3 2 2 18 Paediatrics 3 5 2 1 2 13 General Medicine 9 8 4 2 3 26

DDUH Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

The maximum age limit for DDUH Senior Resident Doctor is 45 years. The age limit is relaxable by 05 years for candidates belonging to SC/ST category and 03 for OBC (Non Creamy Layer) category.

Salary of Senior Resident Doctor

Shortlisted candidates will get Rs. 67,700 to Rs. 2,08,700 per month. Besides it, they will be entitled to various perks and allowances.

DDUH Senior Resident Doctor Interview Venue

Candidates are invited to attend the Walk-In Interview from 14 September to 13 October at: Admn. Block 1st Floor, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Hari Nagar, New Delhi. Candidates may report to the venue on the specified dates (as applicable to their Department) between 09:30 AM to 11:00 AM for interview & verification of documents.

