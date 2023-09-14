DDUH Senior Resident Doctor Recruitment

News

DDUH Recruitment 2023: Walk-In Interview for 85 Senior Resident Doctor Vacancies

DDUH Senior Resident Doctor Recruitment 2023: Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital (DDUH) is conducting walk-in interviews for the post of Senior Resident Doctor. 85 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Check out the interview venue details for DDUH Recruitment 2023. 

Get all the details for DDUH Senior Resident Doctor Recruitment 2023.
DDUH Senior Resident Doctor Recruitment: Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital (DDUH) has invited applications for walk-in interviews for the post of Senior Residents Doctor. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in interviews from 14 September to 10 October 2023. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website of DDUH at dduh.delhi.gov.in/en.

DDUH Senior Resident Doctor 2023 Vacancy

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 85 across various departments. There are 12 vacancies in the General Surgery Department, 6 in Radiology, 18 in Anaesthesia, 13 in Paediatrics, and 26 in the General Medicine Department. Check the category-wise Senior Resident Doctor Vacancy in the table below.

Department

UR

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

Total

General Surgery

3

5

2

1

1

12

Radiology

4

1

1

0

0

6

Anaesthesia

6

5

3

2

2

18

Paediatrics

3

5

2

1

2

13

General Medicine

9

8

4

2

3

26

Career Counseling

DDUH Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

The maximum age limit for DDUH Senior Resident Doctor is 45 years. The age limit is relaxable by 05 years for candidates belonging to SC/ST category and 03 for OBC (Non Creamy Layer) category.

Salary of Senior Resident Doctor 

Shortlisted candidates will get Rs. 67,700 to Rs. 2,08,700 per month. Besides it, they will be entitled to various perks and allowances.

DDUH Senior Resident Doctor Interview Venue

Candidates are invited to attend the Walk-In Interview from 14 September to 13 October at: Admn. Block 1st Floor, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Hari Nagar, New Delhi. Candidates may report to the venue on the specified dates (as applicable to their Department) between 09:30 AM to 11:00 AM for interview & verification of documents.

FAQ

What is the age limit for Senior Resident Doctors?

The maximum age limit for Senior Resident Doctors is capped at 45 years.

How many vacancies are released for DDUH Senior Resident Doctors?

A total of 85 have been announced for various departments. Of these, 12 vacancies are released for the General Surgery Department, 6 for Radiology, 18 for Anaesthesia, 13 for Paediatrics, and 26 for the General Medicine Department.
