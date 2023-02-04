Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) Recruitment 2023 For 108 Apprentice Post: Check Eligibility

DPA has invited online applications for the 108 Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check DPA Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) has released notification for 108 Apprentice posts under Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) on its official website. Deendayal Port Authority has invited applications for Apprenticeship Training in the disciplines of Trade Apprentices, Graduates (Eng/Tech/General Streams) and Technical (Diploma) for the year 2023-2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 20 February 2023.

Notification Details Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) Recruitment 2023 Job :

Advt. No. ML/PS/1503/2023-24 Dt. 01/02/2023

Important Date Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application for these posts is 20 February 2023.

Vacancy Details Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Trade Apprenticeship-37

Diploma Apprentice-28

Degree Engineering Apprentice-28

Non Engineering Graduates-15

Eligibility Criteria Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Trade Apprenticeship: ITI (NCVT/SCVT) in respective trade

Diploma Apprentice: Regular – Diploma in concerned trade.

Degree Engineering Apprentice: Regular – Degree Engineering in concerned trades.

Non Engineering Graduates-Graduation Degree B.com, BCA, BBA, BA & B.Sc.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility/age limit/selection process/how to apply and other updates for the posts.



How To Download: Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS)-http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/ Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Advertisement for engagement of Apprentices for the year 2023-2024 in Deendayal Port Authority, under the Apprenticeship Act, 1961 and further amendments.' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the Deendayal Port Trust Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window. Download Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

Deendayal Port Trust Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 20 February 2023 through the (post wise) official website as given in the notification. You are advised to check the notification for details in this regard.