Delhi District Court Interview Date 2020 Released for Sr Personal Assistant Post @delhicourts.nic.in, Check Details

Delhi District Court Interview Date 2020: Delhi District Court (DDC) has released the Interview Date for the Sr Personal Assistant Post on its official website. Delhi District Court will conduct the Online Interview for the Sr Personal Assistant Post on 09th January 2021. All such candidates who have qualified for the Sr Personal Assistant post interview round can check the schedule available on the official website of Delhi District Court (DDC).i.e-delhicourts.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by Delhi District Court (DDC), the on-line Interview through Video Conferencing for the post of Sr. Personal Assistant (Sr. PA) is scheduled to be held on 09th January 2021 at Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi.

Candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the Sr Personal Assistant Post should note that they can download their E-Admit Card for the Virtual Interview from the website of Delhi District Courts from 02 January 2021. The candidates should visit the official website Delhi District Court (DDC) i.e. www.delhidistrictcourts.nic.in regularly for latest information and development in the Recruitment Process.

