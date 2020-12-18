Delhi District Court Result 2020 Out for Sr Personal Assistant Post @delhicourts.nic.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

Delhi District Court Result 2020: Delhi District Court (DDC) has released the result for the Sr Personal Assistant Post on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the skill test round for the Sr Personal Assistant post can check their result available on the official website of Delhi District Court (DDC).i.e-delhicourts.nic.in.

Delhi District Court has uploaded the overall result of Skill Test for the post of Sr Personal Assistant including English Typing Speed/Remarks for Typing Test/Stenography test. Candidates appeared in the Skill Test can check their result/marks on the official website of Delhi District Court (DDC).

Candidates qualified the Skill Test (Both in Typing test and Stenography Test) for Sr Personal Assistant post will have to be appearing for the next Interview round. The Final merit of successful candidates will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in aggregate of the candidate’s performance in the Descriptive Test and interview. Please check the notification for details in this regards.

The qualified candidates are advised to go through the website of Delhi District Courts regularly for latest information & development in the Recruitment Process.

Candidates appeared in the Skill Test (Both in Typing test and Stenography Test) can check their result available on the official website of Delhi District Court. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for Delhi District Court Result 2020 for Sr Personal Assistant Post





How to Download: Delhi District Court Result 2020 for Sr Personal Assistant Post