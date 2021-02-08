Delhi Forest Guard Admit Card 2020-21 on 15 Feb @forest.delhigovt.nic.in: Check DOFW Exam Dates Here

Delhi Forest Guard Admit Card 2020-21: Department of Forests and Wildlife, Govt of NCT of Delhi has released the exam dates and admit card date of All India Online Test for the post of Forest Guard on its official website - forest.delhigovt.nic.in. As per the notice, Delhi Forest Guard Admit Card Link will be available on 15 February 2021. Candidates would be able to download Delhi Forest Guard Admit Card till 07 March 2021 from the official website. Delhi Forest Guard Exam is scheduled to be held from 01 March to 07 March 2021.

Candidates will also be informed about the admit card on their resgietered mobile number.

Delhi Forest Guard Exam Pattern

There will be 200 objective type questions on:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time General Intelligence and

Reasoning 40 40 2 hours English Language & Comprehension 40 40 Hindi Language & Comprehension 40 40 General Awareness 40 40 Quantitative Aptitude 40 40 Total 200 200

There will be negative marking of 0.25 (negative marking) for wrong answer/multiple answers marked by a candidate.

Delhi Forest Guard Result

A merit list of all the successful candidates shall be prepared separately on the basis of marks secured by the candidates in Online examination

Delhi Forest Guard Physical Test

Delhi Forest Guard Stage 2 is a Physical Test. The minimum standards for height and chest girth for a candidate are:

Height

Male - 163

Female - 150

Chest

Normal

Male - 84

Female - 79

Expansion

Male - 05

Female - 05

Male/Female candidates must pass a Physical Test Covering a distance of 25/16 KMs respectively within four hours on foot

A total of 211 vacancies are available for Forest Guard ‘C’ Non - Gazzeted Non - Ministerial Posts under Department of Forests & Wildlife Govt. of NCT of Delhi.

Delhi Forest Guard Exam and Admit Card Notice