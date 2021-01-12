Delhi Forest Ranger Final Result 2021 Released @forest.delhigovt.nic.in, Download Here

Delhi Forest Ranger Final Result 2021: Department of Forests and Wildlife has released Delhi Forest Ranger Final Result 2021 on its website. All such candidates who appeared in the Delhi Forest Ranger Exam 2020 against the advertisement number F.No.1 (39)/DCF (HQ)/Estt./Rect./EdCIL/2019/6940-42 can download the final result through the official website of Delhi Forest.i.e.forest.delhigovt.nic.in.

Delhi Forest Ranger Exam 2021 Physical Standard, Walking Test, Document Verification and Biometric Verification for the post of Forest Ranger was held on 12 October 2020 at National Zoological Park (Delhi Zoo), Mathura Road, New Delhi-110003.

Based on the performance in Physical Standard Test, Walking Test on 12th October 2020, out of 16 candidates, 15 candidates appeared for Physical Standard/Walking Test. Out of 15 appeared candidates, 11 candidates have successfully qualified for Physical Standard Test, Walking Test.

The board has successfully declared the result on the basis of written test, Physical Standard Test/Walking Test, Document Verification and Biometric Verification. The list has been uploaded as per their merit list, according to Roll Numbers of written test of the candidates.

How to Download Delhi Forest Ranger Result 2021?

Visit the official website.i.e. forest.delhigovt.nic.in. Click on Final result Notice for the Post of Forest Ranger flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download Delhi Forest Ranger Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download Delhi Forest Ranger Result 2021

Official Website

Delhi Forest Ranger CBT 2020 was held on 16 March 2020 for recruitment to the post of Forest Ranger in the Department of Forests and Wildlife, Govt of NCT of Delhi.

This drive was done to recruit 226 vacancies of Forest Ranger, Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard/ Game Watcher in the Department of Forests and Wildlife, Govt of NCT of Delhi. Candidates can now check the final result directly by clicking on the above link.