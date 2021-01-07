Delhi Guest Teacher Recruitment 2021: Download TGT, PGT, EVGCs & Special Education Teacher Merit List @edudel.nic.in

Delhi Guest Teacher Result 2021 has been announced at edudel.nic.in. All such candidates applied for Delhi Guest Teacher Recruitment 2020-21 can check the roll number wise select list on the official website of EDUDEL.i.e.edudel.nic.in. The State Council of Educational Research and Training has finished the online registration process on 15 December 2020.

The select list has been prepared on the basis of academic merit for each category of applicants including SC/ST/OBC/ Disabled persons and other. The TGT, PGT, EVGCs & Special Education Teacher Merit List has been uploaded in a form of PDF. All candidates are advised to download Delhi Guest Teacher Merit List by following the steps given below.

How to Download TGT, PGT, EVGCs & Special Education Teacher Merit List 2020-21?

Visit the official website.i.e.edudel.nic.in. Click on Recruitment Section. Then, Click on TGT, PGT, EVGCs & Special Education Teacher Merit List The subject wise result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download TGT, PGT, EVGCs & Special Education Teacher Merit List and save it for future reference.

Download Delhi Guest Teacher Commerce 2020-21 Merit List

Download Delhi Guest Teacher English 2020-21 Merit List

Download Delhi Guest Teacher Maths 2020-21 Merit List

Download Delhi Guest Teacher Economics 2020-21 Merit List

Download Delhi Guest Teacher Physics 2020-21 Merit List

Download Delhi Guest Teacher Chemistry 2020-21 Merit List

Download Delhi Guest Teacher Biology 2020-21 Merit List

The online application process for the aforesaid posts was continued from 1 to 15 December 2020 for various posts of TGT( Maths, Science and English), PGT( English, Maths, Physics, Biology, Chemistry, Commerce and Economics), EVGCs and TGT Special Education Teachers for Engagement in Delhi Government Schools, on the basis of as and when required, for the academic session 2020-21 and onwards. Candidates can check subject wise Delhi Guest Teacher Result 2020-21 by clicking on the provided link given above.