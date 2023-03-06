Delhi High Court Recruitment 2023 for PA and SPA: Apply at recruitment.nta.nic.in, Check Vacancies

Delhi High Court Recruitment 2023: Delhi High Court is hiring Personal Assistant and Senior Personal Assistant. Get Notification, Online Application Link, Vacancy, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process and Other Details.

Delhi High Court Recruitment 2023: Delhi High Court (DHC) published a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Personal Assistant and Personal Assistant at delhihighcourt.nic.in. A total of 127 vacancies will be filled for the said posts. DHC PA Online Application Link is available from 06 March 2023. The candidates are required to submit their Delhi High Court Online Application on or before 31 March 2023 on NTA website (recruitment.nta.nic.in).

Delhi High Court will conduct the Personal Assistant Exam 2023 and Senior Personal Assistant Exam 2023 for all the applicants. Delhi High Court Assistant Exam 2023 Date will be released in due course of time.

The candidates can check the details regarding DHC Recruitment 2023 such as eligibility, selection process, vacancy break-up and other details below:

Delhi High Court Assistant Recruitment 2023 Overview

The candidates can check the details related to DHC Assistant Recruitment 2023 in the table below:

Organization Name Delhi High Court (DHC) Name of the Post Senior Personal Assistant and Personal Assistant Number of Vacancies 127 Registration Details 06 March to 31 March 2023 Mode of Application Online Official Website delhihighcourt.nic.in

Delhi High Court Assistant Important Dates 2023

DHC Online Application Registration Starting Date 06 March 2023 DHC Online Application Registration Last Date 31 March 2023 Last Date of Closing of Window for Correction of

Application Form and online payment of Correction Charges 03 April 2023 Delhi High Court Admit Card Date to be announced Delhi High Court Exam Date to be announced

Delhi High Court Assistant Notification and Online Application Link

The candidates can check the detailed notification and online application link for Delhi High Court Assistant Recruitment 2023 and Delhi High Court Sr Personal Assistant Recruitment 2023 in the table below:

Delhi High Court Notification Download Click Here Delhi High Court Assistant Online Application Click Here Delhi High Court Sr Personal Assistant Online Application Click Here

Delhi High Court Assistant Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

The candidates can check the category-wise vacancy details in the table below:

Senior Personal Assistant: 60

Gen - 11

EWS - 10

OBC - 23

SC - 9

ST - 7

Personal Assistant: 67

Gen - 29

EWS - 6

OBC - 17

SC - 10

ST - 5

Delhi High Court Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2023

Educational Qualification:

For the post of Senior Personal Assistant: -Graduate from a recognised University and having a speed of not less than 110 w.p.m. in Shorthand (English) and 40 w.p.m. in Typewriting (English) on Computer with good working knowledge of Computer.

Age Limit:

18 to 32 years

Selection Process for Delhi High Court Assistant

For the Post of Senior Personal Assistant

The selection will be done on the basis of:

English Typing Test English Shorthand Tests Main (Descriptive) Examination Interview

For the post of Personal Assistant

English Typing Test English Shorthand Tests Main (Descriptive) Examination Interview

How to Apply for Delhi High Court Assistant Recruitment 2023?

Go to DHC Website - http://delhihighcourt.nic.in. Click on the online application link 'Apply Online for Senior Personal Assistant and Personal Assistant Examination - 2023' given under 'Public Notices' Now, Enter the URL in the web browser 'https://recruitment.nta.nic.in/DelhiHCRecruitment' Click on 'Online Application for Senior Personal Assistant Examination-2023' or 'Online Application for Personal Assistant Examination-2023' Register yourself Login and fill the online application form Make Online Fee Payment Submit the application form

Delhi High Court PA SPA Application Fee: