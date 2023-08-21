Delhi High Court SPA Result 2023 Out at delhihighcourt.nic.in: Check List of Qualified Candidates

Delhi High Court SPA Result 2023 Out: The High Court of Delhi has declared the Senior Personal Assistant and Personal Assistant posts on its official website delhihighcourt.nic.in. Check download link.

Delhi High Court SPA Result 2023 Out: The High Court of Delhi has announced the Senior Personal Assistant and Personal Assistant Examinations-2023 result on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for the Senior Personal Assistant and Personal Assistant posts can download the pdf of the result available on the official website of High Court of Delhi-https://delhihighcourt.nic.in.

The pdf of the result for the Senior Personal Assistant and Personal Assistant posts can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: Delhi High Court SPA Result 2023





It is noted that Delhi High Courts had conducted the Stage-I (Qualifying Stage), i.e., English Typing Test in respect of Senior Personal Assistant (Open) Examination for the posts of Senior Personal Assistant and Personal Assistant on July 2, 2023 across the state.

Based on the performance of candidates, now the result of the qualified candidates is available on the official website of Delhi High Court.

How to download Delhi High Court SPA Result 2023?

To check the result, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Number and date of birth to the link on the homepage of the official website. First of all you will have to select the name of the exam to check the result.