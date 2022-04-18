DJS Admit Card 2022 to Release Soon @delhihighcourt.nic.in: Delhi Judiciary Exam on 24 April

DJS Admit Card 2022 will be released soon by Delhi High Court (DHC) at delhihighcourt.nic.in. Candidates can check exam pattern, procedure to download Delhi Judicial Service Admit Card and Other Details Here.

Delhi High Court Recruitment 2022: Delhi High Court (DHC) is soon going to release the admit card of Delhi Judicial Service Prelims Exam (DJSE) at www.delhihighcourt.nic.in. DJS Exam will be held on 24 April 2022 (Sunday) from 11:00 AM to 01:30 PM. Those who have applied for Delhi High Court Judicial Service Exam 2022 are advised to keep visiting this page for latest updates as DJS Admit Card Link will be provided here.

As per the official website, “ On the basis of information given in the DJSE 2022 Online Application Form, Admit Card of provisionally eligible candidates will be available for download from www.delhihighcourt.nic.in or https://applycareer.co.in/dhc/highcourtdjse2022 .Admit card will not be sent by post.”

Delhi Judicial Service Exam Pattern

The Preliminary Examination will be a screening test of qualifying nature and will consist of one paper of multiple-choice questions on:

Topics - In the preliminary examination questions on general legal knowledge and aptitude of the candidate, candidate’s power of expression, flair in English, knowledge of objective type legal problems and their solutions covering The Constitution of India; The Code of Civil Procedure, 1908; The Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973; The Indian Penal Code; The Indian Contract Act, 1872; The Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008; The Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996; The Indian Evidence Act, 1872; The Specific Relief Act, 1963; The Limitation Act, 1963; The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and The Commercial Courts Act, 2015 will be included.

Total Marks - 200

Qualifying Marks: 60% for general category and 55% for reserved categories, i.e., Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and eligible categories of Persons with Disabilities.

Negative Marking - 25% negative marking

Candidates who would qualify this exam will be called the mains exam of 850 marks followed by viva voce of 150 marks. Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2022 is being conducted to fill up 123 vacancies.

How to Download DJS Admit Card 2022 ?