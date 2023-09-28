SSC Delhi Police Constable Form 2023 Link: Last Date to Apply Online for 7547 Vacancies

Delhi Police Constable Application form 2023 window will close soon. The last date to submit the application form is September 30. Know the step-by-step process to apply online for SSC Delhi Police Constable exam 2023.

The Staff Selection Commission will close the registration process for Delhi Police Constable Exam 2023 on September 30. Those who are yet to apply for the exam can submit their application forms through the link provided on the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in. The direct link to apply online for SSC Delhi Police Constable (Executive) post is also given below.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 7547 vacancies. Interested candidates are advised to apply online before the last date to avoid any technical glitch or last-minute rush.

Delhi Police Constable Form 2023

The registration process was started on September 01 and will conclude on September 30. The application correction window will remain open from October 03 to 04 (11:00 PM). Aspiring individuals need to fill Delhi Police Constable Apply Online form with accurate details to avoid getting disqualified.

Delhi Police 2023 Application Form - Important Dates Events Dates Notification release date September 01 Delhi Police Constable Apply Online 2023 begins on September 01 Last date to apply for Delhi Police 2023 September 30 Application form correction window October 03 to 04 Delhi Police Exam Date 2023 14, 16, 20, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30 November 2023 and 1, 4, 5 December 2023

How to Fill Online Form for Delhi Police Constable 2023 Exam

It is essential to fill out the Delhi Police Constable application form in the prescribed format to become eligible to appear for the exam. Listed below are the steps that you need to follow to submit your application forms.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘New Registration’.

Step 3: Register yourself by providing the relevant information.

Step 4: Enter the login credentials that you received on the registered email ID and phone number.

Step 5: Fill out the Delhi Police application form 2023. Upload all the documents in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and then submit.

Delhi Police Constable 2023 Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay nominal fees for submitting their Delhi Police Constable application form 2023. The application fee for this form is Rs. 100. However, SC/ST/PWBD/ Females are exempt from paying the application fee.

Category Fee SC/ST/PWBD 0 Female 0 Other Categories 100

Documents Required for Delhi Police Constable Application Form

candidates will be required to submit certain documents as proof that they are eligible to apply for this exam. Listed below are the documents required for the SSC Constable Application Form 2023.