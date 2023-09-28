SSC Delhi Police Constable Jobs 2023 Apply for 7547 Vacancies

SSC Delhi Police Constable Form 2023 Link: Last Date to Apply Online for 7547 Vacancies

Delhi Police Constable Application form 2023 window will close soon. The last date to submit the application form is September 30. Know the step-by-step process to apply online for SSC Delhi Police Constable exam 2023.

Know everything about SSC Delhi Police Constable 2023 application form here.
Know everything about SSC Delhi Police Constable 2023 application form here.

The Staff Selection Commission will close the registration process for Delhi Police Constable Exam 2023 on September 30. Those who are yet to apply for the exam can submit their application forms through the link provided on the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in. The direct link to apply online for SSC Delhi Police Constable (Executive) post is also given below.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 7547 vacancies. Interested candidates are advised to apply online before the last date to avoid any technical glitch or last-minute rush.

Delhi Police Constable Form 2023

The registration process was started on September 01 and will conclude on September 30. The application correction window will remain open from October 03 to 04 (11:00 PM). Aspiring individuals need to fill Delhi Police Constable Apply Online form with accurate details to avoid getting disqualified.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Apply Online 2023 Start and Last Date

Check out the Delhi Police Constable form dates released in the official Delhi Police Recruitment notification 2023.

Delhi Police 2023 Application Form - Important Dates

Events

Dates

Notification release date

September 01

Delhi Police Constable Apply Online 2023 begins on

September 01

Last date to apply for Delhi Police 2023

September 30

Application form correction window

October 03 to 04

Delhi Police Exam Date 2023

14, 16, 20, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30 November 2023 and 1, 4, 5 December 2023

How to Fill Online Form for Delhi Police Constable 2023 Exam

It is essential to fill out the Delhi Police Constable application form in the prescribed format to become eligible to appear for the exam. Listed below are the steps that you need to follow to submit your application forms.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘New Registration’.

Step 3: Register yourself by providing the relevant information.

Step 4: Enter the login credentials that you received on the registered email ID and phone number.

Step 5: Fill out the Delhi Police application form 2023. Upload all the documents in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and then submit.

Delhi Police Constable 2023 Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay nominal fees for submitting their Delhi Police Constable application form 2023. The application fee for this form is Rs. 100. However, SC/ST/PWBD/ Females are exempt from paying the application fee.

Category

Fee

SC/ST/PWBD

0

Female

0

Other Categories

100

Documents Required for Delhi Police Constable Application Form

candidates will be required to submit certain documents as proof that they are eligible to apply for this exam. Listed below are the documents required for the SSC Constable Application Form 2023.

  1. Scanned Photograph
  2. Scanned Signature
  3. Identity Proof
  4. Date of Birth Proof
  5. Educational Qualification Certificates
  6. Caste Certificate (if applicable)
  7. Domicile Certificate (if applicable)
  8. Other Relevant Certificates
  9. Address Proof

FAQ

Can 10th pass apply for Delhi Police Constable 2023?

No, candidates must have completed their class 12th from the recognised board and should be above 18 years of age.

How to apply online for Delhi Police 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply online for Delhi Police Constable 2023 by visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. Then, they need to register themselves and login with the registration ID and password received on the registered email ID. Fill out the application form, upload the scanned documents and pay the application fee before submitting Delhi Police Constable Application Form.

What is the last date to apply online for SSC Delhi Police Constable Executive exam 2023?

The last date to apply online for the SSC Constable exam is September 30. The registration process started on September 01.
