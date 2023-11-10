Delhi Police Constable Preparation 2023: Check Last-Minute Preparation Tips

Delhi Police Constable Preparation Tips help candidates to perform well in the exam. Candidates must follow the best preparation tips and strategies to outperform and outrank others in the exam. Also, they should know the Delhi Police Constable syllabus and exam pattern to ace the exam.

Learn the most effective tips and tricks for Delhi Police Constable Exam Preparation.
Delhi Police Constable Preparation 2023: In the world of competitive exams, the SSC Delhi Police Constable exam poses a daunting challenge for the candidates who aspire to join the Delhi Police Force and contribute to the welfare of society. The Delhi Police Constable exam is just around the corner. The commission is all set to commence the exam from November 14 onwards. Prospective candidates are already in the last leg of their preparation and looking for effective tips and tricks to boost their overall score. If you are one of them, fret not, as here we have listed some list-minute preparation tips that will enhance your overall performance.

Delhi Police Constable Preparation

Delhi Police Constable 2023 exam is fast approaching, slated to be held from November 14 to December 02, 2023, leaving candidates with only a few days for final preparations. As the anxiety levels may rise closer to the exam date, here are some effective Delhi Police Constable preparation tips that will help you put a full stop to all your worries.

Last-Minute Preparation Tips for Delhi Police Constable Exam 2023

  • Understand the Exam Pattern and Syllabus: Familiarize yourself with the exam pattern and syllabus. Understand the marking scheme, types of questions asked, and frequently covered topics.
  • Solve mock tests and sample papers: Attempt previous year question papers, mock tests and sample papers to enhance your ability to attempt the maximum number of questions in the exam.
  • Manage Time Effectively: Practice time management while preparing for the exam. Allocate specific time to each section and solve questions within the stipulated time.
  • Stay Positive and Healthy: Maintain a positive attitude and focus on your health. Take proper sleep and do some yoga poses to relieve stress in order to perform well in the exam.

Also, read:

Delhi Police Constable Exam Pattern

Delhi Police Constable exam is an online multiple choice based test conducted by the Staff Selection Commission to recruit candidates for the post of Constable Executive in Delhi Police. It consists of 100 questions that candidates need to attempt within 90 minutes. Tabulated below is the Delhi Police Constable exam pattern here.

Delhi Police Constable Exam Pattern 2023

Section

Number of Questions

Marks

Duration

General Awareness 

50

50

90 minutes

General Intelligence

25

25

Mathematics

15

15

Computer Fundamentals

10

10

Delhi Police Constable Syllabus

Having a thorough knowledge of the Delhi Police Constable syllabus will ensure that you don’t miss out on any important topic and attempt as many questions as you can. Tabulated below is the subject-wise syllabus for the Delhi Police Constable exam 2023. 

Delhi Police Constable Syllabus 2023

General Awareness 

General Intelligence

Mathematics

Computer Fundamentals

Current Affairs

Similarities & Differences

Number System

Word Processing Basics

Indian Constitution

Decision Making

Decimals and Fractions

Microsoft Excel

Indian Geography

Problem-Solving

Ratio and Proportion

Internet

History – India & World

Arithmetic Reasoning

Percentages

Web Browsers

Science & Technology

Number Series

Average

WWW

Indian Polity

Coding & Decoding

Profit, Loss and Discount

Web Browsing Software

Indian Economy

Non-Verbal series

Mensuration

MS-PowerPoint

Environmental Issues

Verbal and Figure Classification

Time, work and Distance

MS-Word

FAQ

What is the Delhi Police Constable Exam Date 2023?

The Delhi Police Constable Exam will be conducted by the Staff Selection Commission on 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 28th, 29th, 30th November 2023, and 1st, 2nd, and 3rd December 2023.

How to prepare for the Delhi Police Constable Executive exam 2023?

To prepare effectively for the exams, follow the below-mentioned steps: 1. Understand the exam pattern and syllabus. 2. Create a proper study plan and allocate equal time to all the sections. 3. Focus on weak areas 4. Practice regularly and solve sample papers
