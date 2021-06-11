Delhi Police Constable Physical Exam Date 2021 Out @delhipolice.nic.in, SSC DP PE MT Details and PDF Here

Delhi Police Constable Physical Exam Date 2021: Delhi Police has published a notice regarding Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) on its website - delhipolice.nic.in. According to official notice, Delhi Police Physical Exam will be conducted from 28 June onwards. All candidates who are shortlisted in computer based exam are required to appear in Delhi Police Constable PE MT in Delhi.
The notice reads, “The guidelines regarding social distancing norms issued by the Govt. From time to time in the present scenario of COVID-19 to ensure health and safety of the candidates will be implemented during the conduct of PE & MT. Approximately preacuationary measures will also be taken for fair and transparent conduct of the test without compromising on the safety of examiners and examinees. Candidates are required to adhere to the guidelines for social distancing, waring mask and hygiene in their own interest”.
“ The candidates are advised to follow the official website of Delhi Police i.e. www.delhipolice.nic.in to download his/her Admit Card/Admission Certificate for PE&MT, which will be uploaded shortly”.
Delhi Police Constable Exam Date Notice
The candidates can check Delhi Police Admit Card Updates through the link below:
Delhi Police Constable Admit Card
Delhi Police PE for Male candidates
|
Age
|
Race: 1600 metre
|
Long jump
|
High Jump
|
Up to 30 years
|
6 Minutes
|
14 Feet
|
3’9”
|
Above 30 to 40 years
|
7 Minutes
|
13 Feet
|
3’6”
|
Above 40 years
|
8 Minutes
|
12 Feet
|
3’3”
|
Physical Endurance (PE) Test for Female candidates
|
Age
|
Race: 1600 metre
|
Long jump
|
High Jump
|
Up to 30 years
|
8 Minutes
|
10 Feet
|
3’
|
Above 30 to 40 years
|
9 Minutes
|
09 Feet
|
2’9”
|
Above 40 years
|
10 Minutes
|
08 Feet
|
2’6”
Delhi Police PMT for Male candidates
|
Category
|
Heights (in cms)
|
Chest (in cms)
|
Unexpanded
|
Expanded
|
General Category
|
170
|
81
|
85
|
For candidates belonging to Hill areas i.e. Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to states of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunanchal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Leh & Ladakh.
|
165
|
76
|
80
|
ST
|
165
|
76
|
80
|
Sons of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/ Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police.
|
165
|
76
|
80
|
Physical Standard Test For Female Candidates
|
Category
|
Heights (in cms)
|
General Category
|
157
|
For candidates belonging to Hill areas i.e. Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to states of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunanchal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Leh & Ladakh.
|
155
|
SC/ST
|
155
|
Daughters of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/ Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police.
|
152