Delhi Police Constable Physical Exam Date 2021 Out @delhipolice.nic.in, SSC DP PE MT Details and PDF Here

Delhi Police has published a notice regarding Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) on its website - delhipolice.nic.in.

Delhi Police Constable Physical Exam Date 2021: Delhi Police has published a notice regarding Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) on its website - delhipolice.nic.in. According to official notice, Delhi Police Physical Exam will be conducted from 28 June onwards. All candidates who are shortlisted in computer based exam are required to appear in Delhi Police Constable PE MT in Delhi.

The notice reads, “The guidelines regarding social distancing norms issued by the Govt. From time to time in the present scenario of COVID-19 to ensure health and safety of the candidates will be implemented during the conduct of PE & MT. Approximately preacuationary measures will also be taken for fair and transparent conduct of the test without compromising on the safety of examiners and examinees. Candidates are required to adhere to the guidelines for social distancing, waring mask and hygiene in their own interest”.

“ The candidates are advised to follow the official website of Delhi Police i.e. www.delhipolice.nic.in to download his/her Admit Card/Admission Certificate for PE&MT, which will be uploaded shortly”.

Delhi Police Constable Exam Date Notice

The candidates can check Delhi Police Admit Card Updates through the link below:

Delhi Police Constable Admit Card

Delhi Police PE for Male candidates

Age Race: 1600 metre Long jump High Jump Up to 30 years 6 Minutes 14 Feet 3’9” Above 30 to 40 years 7 Minutes 13 Feet 3’6” Above 40 years 8 Minutes 12 Feet 3’3” Physical Endurance (PE) Test for Female candidates Age Race: 1600 metre Long jump High Jump Up to 30 years 8 Minutes 10 Feet 3’ Above 30 to 40 years 9 Minutes 09 Feet 2’9” Above 40 years 10 Minutes 08 Feet 2’6”

Delhi Police PMT for Male candidates