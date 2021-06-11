Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Delhi Police Constable Physical Exam Date 2021 Out @delhipolice.nic.in, SSC DP PE MT Details and PDF Here

Delhi Police has published a notice regarding Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) on its website - delhipolice.nic.in.

Created On: Jun 11, 2021 18:43 IST
Delhi Police Constable Physical Exam
Delhi Police Constable Physical Exam

Delhi Police Constable Physical Exam Date 2021: Delhi Police has published a notice regarding Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) on its website - delhipolice.nic.in. According to official notice, Delhi Police Physical Exam will be conducted from 28 June onwards. All candidates who are shortlisted in computer based exam are required to appear in Delhi Police Constable PE MT in Delhi.

The notice reads, “The guidelines regarding social distancing norms issued by the Govt. From time to time in the present scenario of COVID-19 to ensure health and safety of the candidates will be implemented during the conduct of PE & MT. Approximately preacuationary measures will also be taken for fair and transparent conduct of the test without compromising on the safety of examiners and examinees. Candidates are required to adhere to the guidelines for social distancing, waring mask and hygiene in their own interest”.

“ The candidates are advised to follow the official website of Delhi Police i.e. www.delhipolice.nic.in to download his/her Admit Card/Admission Certificate for PE&MT, which will be uploaded shortly”.

Delhi Police Constable Exam Date Notice

The candidates can check Delhi Police Admit Card Updates through the link below:

Delhi Police Constable Admit Card

Delhi Police PE for Male candidates

Age

Race: 1600 metre

Long jump

High Jump

Up to 30 years

6 Minutes

14 Feet

3’9”

Above 30 to 40 years

7 Minutes

13 Feet

3’6”

Above 40 years

8 Minutes

12 Feet

3’3”

Physical Endurance (PE) Test for Female candidates

Age

Race: 1600 metre

Long jump

High Jump

Up to 30 years

8 Minutes

10 Feet

3’

Above 30 to 40 years

9 Minutes

09 Feet

2’9”

Above 40 years

10 Minutes

08 Feet

2’6”

 

Delhi Police PMT for Male candidates

Category

Heights (in cms)

Chest (in cms)

Unexpanded

Expanded

General Category

170

81

85

For candidates belonging to Hill areas  i.e. Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to states of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunanchal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Leh & Ladakh.

165

76

80

ST

165

76

80

Sons of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/ Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police.

165

76

80

Physical Standard Test For Female Candidates

Category

Heights (in cms)

General Category

157

For candidates belonging to Hill areas i.e. Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to states of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunanchal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Leh & Ladakh.

155

SC/ST

155

Daughters of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/ Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police.

152

 

