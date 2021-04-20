Delhi Police Constable Physical Admit Card Update: PE & MT From 17 May 2021, Notice Out @delhipolice.nic.in

Delhi Police Constable Physical Admit Card 2021 Update: Delhi Police has postponed the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) for the post of Constable which is scheduled on 27 April 2021. SSC Constable PET is scheduled to be held from 17 May 2021 due to present situation of COVID 19. The candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website of Delhi Police - delhipolice.nic.in for Delhi Police Constable PET Admit Card Updates

SSC Delhi Police Constable Physical Notice

Document verification (i.e. collection of required eligibility certificates/ documents from the candidates and their verification with original documents) will be conducted by Delhi Police at the time of PE&MT for the candidates who qualify all the events of PE&MT.

How to Download Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of Delhi Police - delhipolice.nic.in

Click on the link given for downloading the admit card

Enter your details

Download Delhi Police Constable Admit Card

Delhi Police Exam from 27 November to 16 December 2020 and the result was declared on 15 March 2021. As per the result, 67740 candidates were qualified to appear in the next stage of Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2020.