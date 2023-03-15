Delhi Police Head Constable PET Admit Card 2023 Out, Direct Link to AWO/TPO Hall Ticket

Delhi Police Head Constable Admit Card 2023 has been released by Delhi Police for AWO/TPO posts. Candidates eligible for Physical Efficiency/Physical Standard Test can download their admit card, Check PET/PST dates here.

Delhi Police Head Constable Admit Card 2023 for PET/PST of AWO/TPO posts has been released by Delhi Police. Candidates can check and download the Admit Card from the official website at- delhipolice.gov.in/recruitments. The Delhi Police Head Constable Exam was conducted between 10 to 20 October 2022 . The Computer Based Exam Result was Released in December 2022. Now the department has released the Delhi Police Head Constable AWO/ TPO Admit Card for PET/PST. The PET/PST will be conducted from 28 March 2023 till 11 April 2023. Candidates who have cleared the Written Exam can download their PET/PST Admit Card by following steps given below.

Steps to Download the Delhi Police Head Constable Admit Card 2023

By following the given steps candidates can download the Head Constable Delhi Police Admit Card 2023:

Visit the Delhi Police official Recruitment website or click on the given link.

Click on the link flashing on home page titled- “Admit Card/e-Admission Certificates for PE&MT for the post of Head Constable(AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police-2022 Examination”.

A new login page would open

Login via Registration ID/Roll no. and DOB.

View and download the Admit Card in PDF format and keep it for future reference.

Delhi Police Head Constable PET/PST Call Letter: Direct Link

Candidates can also download the admit card by following direct link given below:

Delhi Police HC AWO/TPO PET Admit Card 2023

Delhi Police Head Constable Admit Card: PET/PST Dates

Check the important dates for the Head Constable call letter for Delhi Police in the table:

Event Date PET/PST Start Date 28 March 2023 PET/PST Last Date 11 April 2023

The Delhi Police HC AWO/TPO Exam 2022-23 exam was conducted by SSC for the posts of Head Constable Assistant Wireless Operator/Tele Printer Operator in the Delhi Police. The exam process consists of a Computer Based Exam along with a Physical Test. The Head Constable PET/PST Call Letter is released after the CBT result. This year there are a total of 857 vacancies in this recruitment. Candidates are advised to keep checking official website for further updates.