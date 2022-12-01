Delhi Pre-Board Exams 2023: Dates Announced - Check here

Delhi Pre-Board Exams 2023: The government schools of the national capital Delhi would be conducting their pre-board examinations from 15th to 28th December , 2022.

Delhi Pre-Board Exams 2023: As per the official announcement by the Delhi government's Directorate of Education, DoE, Delhi government schools will conduct the Pre-board exam for Classes 10th and 12th from December 15th to December 28th. Respective schools will share the subject-wise exam date sheets with the students by the respective schools.

The exams would be conducted in morning and evening shifts.

While the morning/general shift timings would be 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, the evening shifts would be from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Along with the dates for Delhi school pre board exams, DoE has also announced the guidelines to be followed for the same.

The schools will have to collect the question papers from the zonal distribution centres.

District deputy education officers would take action against school representatives that arrive late to pick up sealed question papers.

District deputy education officers would not entertain any demand for early opening of the question papers and actions would be taken against them.

Students will get the question paper 15 minutes before the writing time starts so that they can go through the question paper and plan their approach and answers.

Students will not be allowed to submit their answer sheets before the completion of the exam.

Only 24 students would be seated in each classroom.

Schools need to ensure that there is one invigilator in each classroom.

After exams, all unused question papers can be distributed in the schools for the students to practise.

Check the schedule for the Delhi Pre-board exams 2023 below:

Exams can be scary to many students but students should stay calm.

In order to prepare and give your best performances, all students must strictly stick to the syllabus prescribed by the board.

CHECK: CBSE Class 10, 12 Syllabus 2022-23 (PDF)

In addition to that, it is important for the students to be familiar with the kind of questions that can be asked from each topic. Candidates should practise the CBSE sample papers published by the board for the current academic year so that they are not taken aback by any unexpected questions in the exam hall.

To help your preparation for the exams, we have curated these practice papers. Using these, you will not only be able to aster each topic but also evaluate your own preparation.

