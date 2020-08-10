Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DAPR) Recruitment 2020 for 22 Steno Posts, Download Notification @dpar.py.gov.in

Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DAPR) Recruitment 2020: Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DAPR) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Stenographer Grade II. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 31 August 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 31 August 2020 by 5:45 PM

Exam Date - Last week of October 2020 in Puducherry Region Only

DAPR Vacancy Details

Stenographer Grade II - 22 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Steno Posts

Educational Qualification

12th class passed or equivalent from a recognized board or university

Salary:

Rs 5,200 - 20,200 with Rs 2,400 grade pay per month.

Technical Qualification

A pass in Stenography in English in Lower Grade

A pass in Typewriting in Tamil or Malayalam or Telugu in Lower Grade and

A pass in Typewriting in English in Higher Grade

Age Limit:

18 to 32 years

Selection Process for Steno Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Stenography Test of Dictation in English at 80 wpm for 10 minutes for maximum marks of 100 and Typewriting Test of 50 marks in regional language at a speed of 30 wpm for 10 minutes in computer. Merit list shall be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in both the tests.

How to apply for DAPR Steno Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and submit the duly filled in application along with self attested copies of relevant certificates to “The Under Secretary to Govt. (DP&AR), Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Personnel Wing), Chief Secretariat, Puducherry - 605001.”

Download DAPR Steno Recruitment Notification PDF

