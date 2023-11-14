DFCCIL Result 2023 OUT at dfccil.com: Check Cutoff Marks, Download JE and Executive Roll Number PDF

DFCCIL Result 2023: Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited announced the result for Junior Executive and Executive Posts on its official website i.e. dfccil.com. Candidates can check Cutoff Marks, by downloading JE and Executive Roll Number Selection List PDF Here.

DFCCIL Result 2023 Download Link
DFCCIL Result 2023: Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) uploaded the result of the Tier 1 exam conducted on 23, 24 and 25 August 2023 for the post of Junior Executive and Executive on its official website i.e. dfccil.com . Students who appeared in the exam check the roll number of all shortlisted candidates and cutoff marks in this article.

DFCCIL Result and Cutoff PDF Links

Candidates can also check the result PDF in this article. Those whose roll numbers have been mentioned in the list have provisionally been shortlisted to appear in 2nd Stage CBT. They can check the PDF file for JE (Mechanical, S&T, Electrical) and Executive (IT, HR, Finance and Operation & BD, Civil, and Electrical).

Result of CBT (Stage 1) for the post of Junior Executive (Mechanical)

Result of CBT (Stage 1) for the post of Junior Executive (Signal & Telecommunication)

Result of CBT (Stage 1) for the post of Junior Executive (Electrical)

Result of CBT (Stage 1) for the post of Executive (Information Technology)

Result of CBT (Stage 1) for the post of Executive (Human Resource)

Result of CBT (Stage 1) for the post of Executive (Finance)

Result of CBT (Stage 1) for the post of Executive (Operations & Business Development)

Result of CBT (Stage 1) for the post of Executive (Civil)

Result of CBT (Stage 1) for the post of Executive (Electrical)

DFCCIL CBT 2 2023

Shiv Khera

CBT 2 for the provisionally shortlisted candidates will be held on 17 December. The candidates will be informed regarding the test through the official website of DFCCIL/SMS/E-mail ID.

dfccil.com result Highlights

Name of the Recruitment Authority

Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited

Name of the Post

Executive/ Junior Executive

Advt. No.

01/DR/2023

Number of Vacancies

535

Exam Date

 23rd, 24th and 25th August 2023

Result Date

14th November 2023

Selection Process

CBT 1

CBT 2

Official Website

dfccil.com

How to download DFCCIL CBT 1 Result 2023?

To download results, candidates can check the steps provided in this article below:

Step 1: Go to the official website https://dfccil.com.

Step 2: Click on the PDF link available on the official website under 'Latest News' section

Step 3: Download the PDF and check the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates

Step 4: Take the printout of the result 

