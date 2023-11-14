DFCCIL Result 2023 OUT at dfccil.com: Check Cutoff Marks, Download JE and Executive Roll Number PDF

DFCCIL Result 2023: Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited announced the result for Junior Executive and Executive Posts on its official website i.e. dfccil.com. Candidates can check Cutoff Marks, by downloading JE and Executive Roll Number Selection List PDF Here.

DFCCIL Result 2023: Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) uploaded the result of the Tier 1 exam conducted on 23, 24 and 25 August 2023 for the post of Junior Executive and Executive on its official website i.e. dfccil.com . Students who appeared in the exam check the roll number of all shortlisted candidates and cutoff marks in this article.

DFCCIL Result and Cutoff PDF Links

Candidates can also check the result PDF in this article. Those whose roll numbers have been mentioned in the list have provisionally been shortlisted to appear in 2nd Stage CBT. They can check the PDF file for JE (Mechanical, S&T, Electrical) and Executive (IT, HR, Finance and Operation & BD, Civil, and Electrical).

DFCCIL CBT 2 2023

CBT 2 for the provisionally shortlisted candidates will be held on 17 December. The candidates will be informed regarding the test through the official website of DFCCIL/SMS/E-mail ID.

dfccil.com result Highlights

Name of the Recruitment Authority Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited Name of the Post Executive/ Junior Executive Advt. No. 01/DR/2023 Number of Vacancies 535 Exam Date 23rd, 24th and 25th August 2023 Result Date 14th November 2023 Selection Process CBT 1 CBT 2 Official Website dfccil.com

How to download DFCCIL CBT 1 Result 2023?

To download results, candidates can check the steps provided in this article below:

Step 1: Go to the official website https://dfccil.com.

Step 2: Click on the PDF link available on the official website under 'Latest News' section

Step 3: Download the PDF and check the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates

Step 4: Take the printout of the result