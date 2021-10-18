DFES Goa Recruitment 2021: Apply for 268 Fire Fighter, LDC & Other Posts @dfes.goa.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Directorate of Fire & Emergency Services (DFES ) Government of Goa has invited applications for 268 Fire Fighter,LDC and other posts on its official website. Check details here.

DFES Goa Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification: Directorate of Fire & Emergency Services (DFES ) Government of Goa has invited applications for 268 Fire Fighter,LDC ,Driver and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the prescribed format on or before 29 October 2021.

Candidates applying for the posts of Sub-Officer, Driver Operator, Watch Room Operator and Fire Fighter should note that after qualifying in the documents verification, they will have to go through Physical Efficiency Test.

The candidates applying for the post of Junior Stenographer and Lower Division Clerk qualifying in the documents verification requires to undergo Skill Test and the eligible candidates have to undergo written Examination consisting of 100 marks and nature of examination shall be subjective or objective or combination of both.

Candidates willing to apply for DFES Goa Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification can check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.



Notification Details for DFES Goa Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:

Advertisement No.-2 of Year 2021

Important Date for DFES Goa Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:29 October 2021

Vacancy Details for DFES Goa Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:

Junior Stenographer-01

Sub-Officer-12

Driver Operator-44

Watch Room Operator-10

Fire Fighter-189

Lower Division Clerk-12

Eligibility Criteria for DFES Goa Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:

Educational Qualification

Junior Stenographer-(1) Higher Secondary School Certificate from a recognized Board or All India Council for Technical Education approved Diploma awarded by a recognized State Board of Technical Education.

(2) Speed of 100 words per minute in short hand and 35 words per minute in typing.

(3) Minimum three months certificate course in Computers.

(4) Knowledge of Konkani

Sub-Officer-(1) Higher Secondary School Certificate from a recognized Board or All India Council for

Technical Education approved Diploma awarded by a recognized State Board of Technical Education or equivalent qualification preferably in Science or Engineering subjects from a recognized Institution.

(2) Knowledge of Konkani

(3) Must possess at least the following minimum

Driver Operator-(1) Secondary School Certificate or equivalent qualification from the recognized Board.

(2) Driving Licence for Heavy Vehicle.

(3) Unblemished experience of at least two years in the line.

(4)Knowledge of Konkani.

Watch Room Operator-(1) Secondary School Certificate or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board.

(2) Knowledge of Konkani.

Fire Fighter-(1) Secondary School Certificate or equivalent qualifications from the recognized Board.

(2) Knowledge of Konkani.

Lower Division Clerk-Higher Secondary School Certificate from a recognized Board or All India Council for Technical Education approved Diploma awarded by a recognized State Board of

Technical Education or equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution.

(2) Knowledge of computer application/operations with typing speed of 30 words per minute in English.

(3) Knowledge of Konkani

Check notification link for details of the Physical Standards and other criteria for these posts.

How to Apply for DFES Goa Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:

Interested candidates can apply in the prescribed form giving details such as full name, complete address, date of birth, educational qualification and others as mentioned in the notification with duly supported with attested copies of the certificates issued by the Competent Authority, along with the passport size photograph attested on the right side of the application are invited by the Director, Directorate of Fire and Emergency Services, St. Inez, Panaji Goa latest by 29 October 2021.