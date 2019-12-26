DGVCL Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for 482 Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) Posts, Apply @dgvcl.com

DGVCL Recruitment 2020: Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant). Eligible candidates can apply for Junior Assistant posts through DGVCL official website www.dgvcl.com. The last for submitting DGVLC Junior Assistant Online Application is 15 January 2020.

Candidates seeking to apply for DGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Recruitment 2020 should possess Full time B.A., B.Com., B.Sc., B.C.A. and B.B.A. in regular mode from recognized University. The candidate should not be more than 30 years of age

A total of 482 vacancies are available under DGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Junior Assistant Recruitment 2020. However, in future more vacancies are likely to occur till one year from announcement of result.

Important Date

Last Date of for Online Application Submission - 15 January 2020

DGVCL Vacancy Details

Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) – 482 Posts

DGVCL Junior Assistant Notification



DGVCL Junior Assistant Online Application



DGVCL Official Website

Eligibility Criteria for DGVCL Junior Assistant Post

Full time B.A., B.Com. B.Sc., B.C.A. and B.B.A. in regular mode from recognized University duly approved by UGC with minimum 55% in final year.

The candidate should possess knowledge of Computer Operations.

Good command over English and Gujarati Language.

Age Limit:

Unreserved Category – 30 Years

Reserved Category – 35 Years

Selection Procedure for DGVCL Junior Assistant Post

Selection will be done on the basis of Online Examination. The question paper for the exam shall be consisting of 100 questions and the paper shall be of 100 marks. There shall be negative marking system and 1/4th mark for each wrong answer shall be deducted to arrive at total marks scored.

How to Apply for DGVCL Junior Assistant Post Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through DGVCL official website via dgvcl.com on or before 15 January 2020.

Application Fee for DGVCL Junior Assistant Post