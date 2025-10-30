Dharmaday Ayukta Group C Hall Ticket 2025 Released at charity.maharashtra.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF Link Here

Dharmaday Ayukta Group C Hall Ticket 2025: The Charity Commissioner’s Office, Maharashtra, has activated the link to download the Dharmaday Ayukta Group C Hall Ticket 2025 on its official website, charity.maharashtra.gov.in. The Dharmaday Ayukta Exam 2025 will be conducted for posts such as Senior Clerk, Inspector, Legal Assistant, and Stenographer.
Candidates who have successfully applied for the announced vacancy can download the Dharmaday Ayukta Group C Hall Ticket 2025 by logging into their account with their registration number and password. The hall ticket is an important document that contains important details such as exam date, exam centre address, reporting time and candidates information
Dharmaday Ayukta Group C Hall Ticket 2025 PDF Download
Candidates preparing for the Maharashtra Dharmaday Ayukta Group C Bharti 2025 can now download their admit card promptly and verify all details to avoid last-minute hassles. The Group C Hall Ticket 2025 contains exam instructions to help candidates stay informed and exam-ready. Click on the direct link below to download the Dharmaday Ayukta Group C Hall Ticket 2025.
|
Dharmaday Ayukta Group C Hall Ticket 2025
Dharmaday Ayukta Group C Hall Ticket 2025: Overview
The Charity Commissioner’s Office, Maharashtra, has activated the link on October 30, 2025 to download the Dharmaday Ayukta Group C Admit Card 2025. The Call letter can be downloaded by logging into the account with the registration number and password. Check the table below for Dharmaday Ayukta Group C Hall Ticket 2025
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Recruiting Body
|
Charity Commissioner's Office, Maharashtra
|
Exam Name
|
Dharmaday Ayukta Group C Recruitment 2025
|
Posts Covered
|
Senior Clerk, Inspector, Legal Assistant, Stenographer
|
Total Vacancies
|
179
|
Hall Ticket Release Date
|
30th October 2025
|
Official Website
|
charity.maharashtra.gov.in
|
Login Credentials Required
|
Registration Number/Login ID and Password
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline (OMR-based)
What is the Dharmaday Ayukta Group C Exam?
The Dharmaday Ayukta Group C exam is conducted by the Charity Commissioner’s Office of Maharashtra to fill various administrative and legal support roles. The recruitment drive aims to strengthen the functioning of charitable institutions under the state’s jurisdiction. The posts for which exam is conducted are
- Senior Clerk: Handles documentation and clerical duties.
- Inspector: Oversees compliance and inspections.
- Legal Assistant: Supports legal proceedings and documentation.
- Stenographer: Manages shorthand and transcription tasks.
How to Download Dharmaday Ayukta Group C Hall Ticket 2025?
Candidates can download the Dharmaday Ayukta Group C Hall Ticket 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website: charity.maharashtra.gov.in.
- Now click on the link titled “Group C Hall Ticket 2025”.
- Enter your Registration Number/Login ID and Password and click on the submit button.
- Your hall ticket will appear on the screen; verify all the details mentioned in it
- Download and print it for future reference.
