Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Dharmaday Ayukta Group C Hall Ticket 2025 Released at charity.maharashtra.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF Link Here

By Mohd Salman
Oct 30, 2025, 12:43 IST

The Dharmaday Ayukta Group C Hall Ticket 2025 is now available at charity.maharashtra.gov.in for posts like Senior Clerk, Inspector, Legal Assistant, and Stenographer. Candidates can login into their account registration credentials to download the admit card and check exam details, the centre address, and instructions.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Dharmaday Ayukta Group C Hall Ticket 2025
Dharmaday Ayukta Group C Hall Ticket 2025

Dharmaday Ayukta Group C Hall Ticket 2025: The Charity Commissioner’s Office, Maharashtra, has activated the link to download the Dharmaday Ayukta Group C Hall Ticket 2025 on its official website, charity.maharashtra.gov.in. The Dharmaday Ayukta Exam 2025 will be conducted for posts such as Senior Clerk, Inspector, Legal Assistant, and Stenographer.

Candidates who have successfully applied for the announced vacancy can download the Dharmaday Ayukta Group C Hall Ticket 2025 by logging into their account with their registration number and password. The hall ticket is an important document that contains important details such as exam date, exam centre address, reporting time and candidates information

Dharmaday Ayukta Group C Hall Ticket 2025 PDF Download

Candidates preparing for the Maharashtra Dharmaday Ayukta Group C Bharti 2025 can now download their admit card promptly and verify all details to avoid last-minute hassles. The Group C Hall Ticket 2025 contains exam instructions to help candidates stay informed and exam-ready. Click on the direct link below to download the Dharmaday Ayukta Group C Hall Ticket 2025.

Dharmaday Ayukta Group C Hall Ticket 2025

PDF Download

Dharmaday Ayukta Group C Hall Ticket 2025: Overview

The Charity Commissioner’s Office, Maharashtra, has activated the link on October 30, 2025 to download the Dharmaday Ayukta Group C Admit Card 2025. The Call letter can be downloaded by logging into the account with the registration number and password. Check the table below for Dharmaday Ayukta Group C Hall Ticket 2025

Feature

Details

Recruiting Body

Charity Commissioner's Office, Maharashtra

Exam Name

Dharmaday Ayukta Group C Recruitment 2025

Posts Covered

Senior Clerk, Inspector, Legal Assistant, Stenographer

Total Vacancies

179

Hall Ticket Release Date

30th October 2025

Official Website

charity.maharashtra.gov.in

Login Credentials Required

Registration Number/Login ID and Password

Mode of Exam

Offline (OMR-based)

What is the Dharmaday Ayukta Group C Exam?

The Dharmaday Ayukta Group C exam is conducted by the Charity Commissioner’s Office of Maharashtra to fill various administrative and legal support roles. The recruitment drive aims to strengthen the functioning of charitable institutions under the state’s jurisdiction. The posts for which exam is conducted are

  • Senior Clerk: Handles documentation and clerical duties.
  • Inspector: Oversees compliance and inspections.
  • Legal Assistant: Supports legal proceedings and documentation.
  • Stenographer: Manages shorthand and transcription tasks.

How to Download Dharmaday Ayukta Group C Hall Ticket 2025?

Candidates can download the Dharmaday Ayukta Group C Hall Ticket 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website: charity.maharashtra.gov.in.
  • Now click on the link titled “Group C Hall Ticket 2025”.
  • Enter your Registration Number/Login ID and Password and click on the submit button.
  • Your hall ticket will appear on the screen; verify all the details mentioned in it
  • Download and print it for future reference.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News