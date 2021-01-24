DHFWS Diamond Harbour Recruitment 2021 for Laboratory Supervisor and other Posts @wbhealth.gov.in, Apply till Feb 09

DHFWS, Diamond Harbour Job Notification 2021: District Health and Family Welfare Samiti (DHFWS), Diamond Harbour has invited applications for the posts of Sr. Tuberculosis Laboratory Supervisor and Sr. Treatment Supervisor. The interested and eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 09 February 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Graduate/Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology and others as mentioned in the notification can apply for DHFWS, Diamond Harbour Job Notification 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for DHFWS, Diamond Harbour Job Notification 2021 can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details:

Memo No: DH&FWS/DHHD/2S SO /2020-21

Date: 20.01.2021

Important Date:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 09 February 2021

Vacancy Details:

Sr. Tuberculosis Laboratory Supervisor-02

Sr. Treatment Supervisor-01

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

Sr. Tuberculosis Laboratory Supervisor-Graduate

Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology or equivalent from a Govt recognized institution.

Permanent two wheeler driving license & should be able to drive two wheeler.

Certificate Course in computer operation (minimum 2 months)

Sr. Treatment Supervisor-Bachelor's OR Recognized Sanitary Inspector course from a Govt recognized institution.

Certificate course in computer operation (minimum 2 months)

Permanent two wheeler driving license & should be able to drive two wheeler.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

DHFWS Diamond Harbour Recruitment 2021: PDF





How to Apply

Candidates can take a print out of prescribed application form from the official website (www.wbhealth.gov.in) and submit filled up application and self attested copies of testimonials in an envelope superscript with the name of the post by hand or speed post on or before 09 February 2021 to the DTO Section, Office of the CMOH, Diamond Harbour Health District, Diamond Harbour-74333 1. Check the notification link for details in this regards.