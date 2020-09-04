DHFWS Puducherry Recruitment 2020, Walk in 394 ANM, Nursing Officer & Other Posts

DHFWS Puducherry Recruitment 2020: Directorate Health and Family Welfare Society (DHFWS), Govt of Panchkula has invited application for the post of General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO), Nursing Officer, ANM & Sanitary Worker for Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam Regions. Eligible and interested candidates can walk-in-interview from 03 September to 05 September 2020.
Interview Details
- Interview Date - 03 September to 05 September 2020
- Time - 10 AM
Venue:
- Candidates from Puducherry Region - Directorate Health and Family Welfare Services, Puducherry
- Candidates from Karaikal Region - Collectorate, Karaikal
- Candidates from Yanam - O/o the Regional Administrator, Yanam
- Candidates from Mahe - O/o the Regional Administrator, Yana
DHFWS Puducherry Vacancy Details
- General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) - 153 Posts
- Nursing Officer - 125 Posts
- ANM - 92 Posts
- Sanitary Worker - 24 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for ANM, Nursing Officer & Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) - MBBS+Council Registration
- Nursing Officer - B.Sc. (Nursing)/Diploma in Nursing + Council Registration
- ANM - Diploma in Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery + Council Registration
- Sanitary Worker - SSLC passed
Age Limit:
- General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) - 45 Years
- Nursing Officer - 40 Years
- ANM - 40 Years
- Sanitary Worker - 40 Years
How to Apply for DHFWS Puducherry ANM, Nursing Officer & Other Posts
Eligible and interested candidates can attend the walk in interview on scheduled date and time.