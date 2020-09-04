DHFWS Puducherry Recruitment 2020, Walk in 394 ANM, Nursing Officer & Other Posts

DHFWS Puducherry Recruitment 2020: Directorate Health and Family Welfare Society (DHFWS), Govt of Panchkula has invited application for the post of General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO), Nursing Officer, ANM & Sanitary Worker for Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam Regions. Eligible and interested candidates can walk-in-interview from 03 September to 05 September 2020.

Interview Details

Interview Date - 03 September to 05 September 2020

- 03 September to 05 September 2020 Time - 10 AM

Venue:

Candidates from Puducherry Region - Directorate Health and Family Welfare Services, Puducherry

Candidates from Karaikal Region - Collectorate, Karaikal

Candidates from Yanam - O/o the Regional Administrator, Yanam

Candidates from Mahe - O/o the Regional Administrator, Yana

DHFWS Puducherry Vacancy Details

General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) - 153 Posts

Nursing Officer - 125 Posts

ANM - 92 Posts

Sanitary Worker - 24 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for ANM, Nursing Officer & Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) - MBBS+Council Registration

Nursing Officer - B.Sc. (Nursing)/Diploma in Nursing + Council Registration

ANM - Diploma in Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery + Council Registration

Sanitary Worker - SSLC passed

Age Limit:

General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) - 45 Years

Nursing Officer - 40 Years

ANM - 40 Years

Sanitary Worker - 40 Years

How to Apply for DHFWS Puducherry ANM, Nursing Officer & Other Posts

Eligible and interested candidates can attend the walk in interview on scheduled date and time.

DHFWS Puducherry Notification PDF

