DHFWS Puducherry Recruitment 2020, Walk in 394 ANM, Nursing Officer & Other Posts

Directorate Health and Family Welfare Society (DHFWS), Govt of Panchkula has invited application for the post of General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO), Nursing Officer, ANM & Sanitary Worker for Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam Regions.

Sep 4, 2020 13:06 IST
DHFWS Puducherry Recruitment 2020
DHFWS Puducherry Recruitment 2020: Directorate Health and Family Welfare Society (DHFWS), Govt of Panchkula has invited application for the post of General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO), Nursing Officer, ANM & Sanitary Worker for Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam Regions. Eligible and interested candidates can walk-in-interview from 03 September to 05 September 2020.

Interview Details

  • Interview Date - 03 September to 05 September 2020
  • Time - 10 AM

Venue:

  • Candidates from Puducherry Region - Directorate Health and Family Welfare Services, Puducherry
  • Candidates from Karaikal Region - Collectorate, Karaikal
  • Candidates from Yanam - O/o the Regional Administrator, Yanam
  • Candidates from Mahe - O/o the Regional Administrator, Yana

DHFWS Puducherry  Vacancy Details

  • General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) - 153 Posts
  • Nursing Officer - 125 Posts
  • ANM - 92 Posts
  • Sanitary Worker - 24 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for ANM, Nursing Officer & Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) - MBBS+Council Registration
  • Nursing Officer - B.Sc. (Nursing)/Diploma in Nursing + Council Registration
  • ANM - Diploma in Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery + Council Registration
  • Sanitary Worker - SSLC passed

Age Limit:

  • General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) - 45 Years
  • Nursing Officer - 40 Years
  • ANM - 40 Years
  • Sanitary Worker - 40 Years

How to Apply for DHFWS Puducherry ANM, Nursing Officer & Other Posts

Eligible and interested candidates can attend the walk in interview on scheduled date and time.

DHFWS Puducherry Notification PDF

