DHS Admit Card 2020 for ICU Technician Released @dhs.assam.gov.in, Download Grade 3 Call Letter

DHS Admit Card 2020: Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Assam has released the admit card for the post of ICU Technician. Candidates who have applied, for DHS ICU Technician Recruitment 2020, can download their DHS ICU Technician Admit Card 2020 from the official website i.e. www.dhs.assam.gov.in.

DHS Admit Card 2020 Link is given below. The candidates can download DHS Admit Card, directly, through the link using their Application Number and Password.

DHS Admit Card 2020 Download

Candidates can check all the details such as venue, time etc. on their DHS Grade 3 Admit Card 2020.

How to Download DHS Assam Admit Card for ICU Technician ?

Go to the official website of DHS Assam www.dhs.assam.gov.in Click on the Link ‘Admit Card for ICU Techni..’, given at the ‘Latest’ Section Now click on ‘Click here to download Admit Card’ A new window will open where you need to click on 'Call Letter Tab' Login into your account Download DHS Assam ICU Technician Admit Card 2020

Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Assam had published the recruitment notification for filling up 68 vacant posts of ICU Technician for Intensive Care Units (ICU) in different dedicated COVID - 19 Hospitals in the state. Online applications were invited on the official website from 24 September to 28 September 2020.