DHS DME Grade 4 Admit Card 2023 (Released): Download DHSFW/Ayush Call Letter Here

DHS DME Grade 4 Admit Card 2023 has been released on the official website of DME Assam, DHS Assam, DHSFW Assam and Ayush Department Assam. Candidates can check the details here.

DHS DME Grade 4 Admit Card 2023: Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Assam, Directorate of Health Services (Family Welfare), Assam and Directorate of AYUSH, Assam released the admit card of common written exam for the post of Grade 4. Candidates appearing for the exam can download DHS Admit Card, DME Admit Card, DHSFW Admit Card and Ayush Assam Admit Card by visiting the official websites i.e. dhs.assam.gov.in, dme.assam.gov.in, dhsfw.assam.gov.in and ayush.assam.gov.in respectively. DHS DME Admit Card Link is also provided in the link below:

DHS DME Admit Card Download Link - Click Here

According to the official notice, "Candidates are directed to download fresh admit card and bring it to appear in the written exam. The admit cards which were previously issued are not valid.

How to Download DHS DME Grade 4 Admit Card 2023 ?

Visit the website of the DHS Assam or DME Assam or DHSFW Assam or Department of Ayush Assam Click on the admit card link ‘Admit Card for combined G..Link for Download Admit Card for Common Written Examination of Grade-IV posts’ Go to ‘Admit Card for Grade IV Posts’ Provide your ‘Application no / Username’ and ‘Password’ Download Assam Grade 4 Admit Card

Assam Grade 4 Recruitment is being done for filling up the vacancies for the post of Animal Keeper, Aya, Attendants, Office Peon, Chowkidar, Sweeper, Mali, Museum Keeper, Ward Boy, Ward Girl, Electrical Helper, Field Worker, Insect Collector, Lab Attendant, Lab Bearer, OT Attendant, OPD Attendant, Outdoor Attendant, Superior Field Worker, Watchman, Ayurvedic Grade 4, Carpenter Helper, Dhobi/Washerman/Woman, Electrical Jogali, Handyman, Helper, Hostel Servant, Library Attendant, Liftman, OPD Guide, OT Boy, Packer, Sainitary Warden, Technical Attendant, Workshop Workers, Handyman-cum-St. Bearer etc.