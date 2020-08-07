DHS Manipur Recruitment 2020 for 100 Medical Officer (MO) Posts

DHS Manipur Recruitment 2020: Directorate Of Health Services (DHS), Government of Manipur has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer for a period of three months for utilizing in the COVID related duties on payment of remuneration of Rs. 2500/- per duty day. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application in the prescribed format and submit the application between 07 August to 12 August 2020.
Important Dates
- Issuance of Application Forms From - 06 August to 11 August 2020
- Submission of Duly Filled Application Forms - 07 August to 12 August 2020
- Issue Date of Admit Card - 14 August 2020
- Date & Place of Walk-in-Interview - 17 August 2020 (Monday) from 8 AM onwards; at Directorate of Health Services, Manipur, Lamphelpat
DHS Vacancy Details
- Medical Officer - 100 Marks
Salary:
Rs. 2500/- per day
Eligibility Criteria for DHS Manipur MO Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Possession of a recognized Medical qualification included in the First or Second Schedule, or Part-II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualification) to the Indian Medical Council(IMC) Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should fulfill the conditions as stipulated in Section 3(3) of the IMC Act, 1956
- Completion of compulsory rotating internship.
- Possession of Registration Certificate issued by MCI/ State Medical Councils
Age Limit:
- Unreserved - 38 years
- OBC - 41 years
- SC/ST - 43 years
- Persons with disability - 48 years
How to Apply for DHS Manipur MO Posts
Interested and eligible candidates can download the application form from DSE Assam Website or from office 06 August to 11 August 2020 and submit the duly filled application form from 07 August to 12 August 2020.
DHS Manipur MO Recruitment Notification PDF
DHS Manipur MO Recruitment Application Form