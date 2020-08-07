DHS Manipur Recruitment 2020 for 100 Medical Officer (MO) Posts

DHS Manipur Recruitment 2020: Directorate Of Health Services (DHS), Government of Manipur has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer for a period of three months for utilizing in the COVID related duties on payment of remuneration of Rs. 2500/- per duty day. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application in the prescribed format and submit the application between 07 August to 12 August 2020.

Important Dates

Issuance of Application Forms From - 06 August to 11 August 2020

Submission of Duly Filled Application Forms - 07 August to 12 August 2020

Issue Date of Admit Card - 14 August 2020

Date & Place of Walk-in-Interview - 17 August 2020 (Monday) from 8 AM onwards; at Directorate of Health Services, Manipur, Lamphelpat

DHS Vacancy Details

Medical Officer - 100 Marks

Salary:

Rs. 2500/- per day

Eligibility Criteria for DHS Manipur MO Posts

Educational Qualification:

Possession of a recognized Medical qualification included in the First or Second Schedule, or Part-II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualification) to the Indian Medical Council(IMC) Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should fulfill the conditions as stipulated in Section 3(3) of the IMC Act, 1956

Completion of compulsory rotating internship.

Possession of Registration Certificate issued by MCI/ State Medical Councils

Age Limit:

Unreserved - 38 years

OBC - 41 years

SC/ST - 43 years

Persons with disability - 48 years

How to Apply for DHS Manipur MO Posts

Interested and eligible candidates can download the application form from DSE Assam Website or from office 06 August to 11 August 2020 and submit the duly filled application form from 07 August to 12 August 2020.

DHS Manipur MO Recruitment Notification PDF

DHS Manipur MO Recruitment Application Form