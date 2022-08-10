EXPLAINED: Difference Between Computing And Academic Research And What To Choose!

Good news for tech lovers! The field of computer science is flooded with bright opportunities for tomorrow! Read on to know about all the wonderful careers one can choose in the field of computing. Before that, understand the difference between computing research and academic research.

Computing and Academic Research: Gone is the time when parents complained about their kids being glued to screens. Today, both parents and students acknowledge the importance of the tech world and welcome the digital era with open arms.

However, contrary to popular belief, career options in the tech world aren’t only limited to creating websites and applications.

In the era where technology never fails to surprise with new advancements with every passing hour, there are a lot more gems you can find in the ocean of computing.

Don’t believe us? Study about present-day successful companies, and you will find that their roots lie in computing.

Where the seed of every tech start-up is computing, a career in research computing is significant to tackle real-life problems and pave the way for the future.

A Career In Research

A Career in research is a lot more than finding awe-striking discoveries or coming out with mind-blowing inventions. It is a career that demands the fire of curiosity to be so strong that no failure, setback, or mockery by the world can blow it out.

Simply stated, research means looking for evidence-based solutions to tackle real-world problems.

Attempting to come up with original solutions to such problems requires one to be consistent and well-versed in the related concepts. Research requires long hours of study and experimenting.

Moreover, research is like moving forward on an unknown path that may sometimes lead to outstanding revelations, while sometimes you may come back home without winning. Thus, research requires one to have a strong will to restart again.

Did we scare you? Well, despite all the negative points, research proves to be the most interesting field one can ever get into.

First, the work is never monotonous. For someone who does not believe in settling for mundane routines, a career in research is a perfect match. Second, it is a great satisfaction for every free-spirited soul to explore new concepts and solve world problems.

Computing Research Or Academic Research, What To Choose?

Every present-day researcher can’t deny the dilemma of choosing between the two most promising and lucrative fields viz. Computing Research and Academic Research.

While one must make a decision based on one’s own interest and aptitude, we are here to make it a bit simpler for you.

Computing Research

Source: Techcircle.in

The present age is witnessing the best data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence breakthroughs, all made possible due to great computing research.

The field deals with extensive research in computer engineering and computer science with the help of computing algorithms.

Today, such research is playing a significant role in medical sciences, mathematical sciences, material sciences, and behavioural sciences. Not to miss, the agricultural domain is also profiting from such a research domain.

The field makes a firm place in almost all domains of the world; thus, researching in such a field requires one to be a professional.

Possible Career Options In Computing Research



Scientist In Industry Research Labs- This would allow you to tackle the problems of people working in various industries.

School/ College Professor- Teaching aspiring professionals not only nurtures young minds but also gives the instructor various out-of-the-box ideas to experiment with.

Scientist At Government Organizations- For people willing to do their part for the country's scientific growth, this career option is the best.

Academic Research

Source: Research.com

The field of academic research deals with theoretical questions of significance that pave the way for better discoveries and advanced knowledge.

When academics and industries join hands, research and innovation take a huge leap of growth. Also known as scholarly research, this type of research caters to solving the questions arising from independent research.

The main aim is to bring out new knowledge enhancing social development.

