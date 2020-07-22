DIT University announces First Online Admission Counseling – 2020, Last date of registration closing soon!

DIT University, Dehradun, one of the top-rated university in India is setting a global benchmark through its sought-after learning and teaching methods. The University has bagged a significant accolade by positioning itself in the league of top engineering universities across India. DIT University has been successfully conferred 129th rank announced by NIRF 2020 Engineering Ranking with a score of 34.93, which is a testament to the uniqueness of all its innovative engineering programs being offered in several streams.

NIRF, a unit of MHRD, Government of India for ranking institutions of higher education in the country, carried out a thorough and rigorous assessment for the ranking process. Approximately 1,071 institutions participated for this ranking, out of which the top 300 were ranked. Undergoing the entire evaluation, NIRF chose to accord DIT University with its ranking for being amongst the top engineering universities in India.

At DIT University, our programs are attuned to the needs of the employers and will equip the students with the knowledge and expertise, alongside lifelong employability skills. The advantage of gaining a qualification from a renowned institution with a rich heritage spanning over 22 years – where focused teaching, facilities & inclusiveness all offer an unparalleled student experience.DIT University is constantly displaying its exceptional efforts towards developing highly-skilled engineers in the country. The core focus of the institution is to help the students earn not alone a degree, but a fully-fledged understanding of the industry alongside.

As a top-notch name in education sector, DIT University is constantly progressing to innovate its programs with new learning methods, while enabling the students to attain additional knowledge for their holistic career growth. The university has treasured a bunch of best hand-picked faculties who make learning a cakewalk process for the young minds. Also, as the campus is well-equipped with state-of-the-art workshops and labs for a better exposure of the students, DIT University is striving each day to raise its educational bars.

Having received NIRF Ranking 2020, DIT University has set a quality benchmark in Uttarakhand and the entire nation as one of the top engineering universities in India.

Alongside, DIT University has recently received QS I·GAUGE 'DIAMOND' rating for its Overall Excellence as a first-rated university, and is also the 2nd university in India to be awarded with ‘Diamond’ rating for its outstanding 'Faculty Quality'. As DIT University is always persistent towards displaying its expertise in operational brilliance, it is the only University in India to be Certified with ISO 21001: 2018.

While the university is constantly setting a global paradigm, it ensures timely preparedness to provide its students with the correct education and guidance through-out. Therefore, in these difficult times when the entire nation is trapped under the threat of COVID-19, leading several Indian institutions to transform their brick and mortar classrooms into virtual ones, DIT University made a mark through its innovative virtual classroom trend.

QS – the global rankings and ratings agency, through its India arm, QS I·GAUGE awarded DIT University for its preparedness to educate students online. DIT University is the first in Uttarakhand and amongst 12 other institutions at national level to be awarded with QS I·GAUGE E-LEAD (E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitisation) certification. The university has displayed expertise in leveraging world-class practices to help students learn, grow and strengthen their knowledge base even during the times of severe crisis. With an astounding score of 145/150, DITU has successfully proved its best practices in Information-Technology.

As DIT University is diligently adding more laurels to its journey, its each member is utterly committed towards enabling the students with unique learning solutions, thus helping them frame a productive and progressive career. Owing to its praiseworthy efforts, DITU has earned recognition from UGC, Nepal Engineering Council, COA and PCI, while also being the member of Association of Indian Universities and International Association of Universities. The university maintains a healthy collaborations with ASSOCHAM, CII, FICCI, IBM, iMAGINxP, Oracle and several Foreign Universities to provide students with best industry exposure.

Pertaining to their thrill of taking ahead the pattern of higher-education in India, DIT University has strategically established the ‘Five Centers of Excellence’. This is a mission to promote innovation by providing students with hands-on training on cutting-edge technologies. While not stopping here, DITU has opened a wider scope of learning in entire Northern India for all engineering aspiring students. Through a unique curriculum of Fully Flexible Choice Based Credit System, the university enables students to select subjects outside their course spectrum, earn certifications, explore international liberal-arts based learning, and pick up subjects that are industry linked. As the sole focus is towards a holistic, interdisciplinary approach to teaching and research, DIT University constantly maintains standards of academic excellence.

Alongside, as the university campus owns a resource center containing more than a lakh books, 3,500 CD’s and 5,000 e-journals, DIT University offers something unique to its brilliant young minds. As its distinctive offering, DITU provides an in-house career development training and coaching for CAT/GATE/UPSC/IES/Defence/Banking and other Government Job aspiring students. The university believes in developing professionals that are perfectly fit and well-suited for the world of work, therefore running an integrated course module consisting of 200 Hours for CAT students, 360 Hours for GATE students and also 350 Hours for other government jobs entrance exam through their Career Development Centre.

DIT University helps the students gain a world-class degree built around their interests and passions, thus becoming an educational institution that is unique in its practices. It aims towards helping its mentors and learners to explore academic and research opportunities through a wider lens by providing student and faculty exchange programs as an asset to expand growth opportunities.

DITU has listed more than 250 prime recruiters that visit the campus to hire their brilliant lot of young enthusiasts and is therefore contributing diligently to enhance the education quality of the country. They are providing the students with a platform to prepare themselves for grabbing a highly-paid job opportunity with few of the best national and international organisations.

With an excellent academic ambiance, DIT University utterly supports its students in achieving their dream careers and therefore provides entrepreneurship development as well. Through its Centre of Innovation, Incubation, Entrepreneurship and Startup (CIIES) Cell, DITU is promoting innovation and entrepreneurship among the Faculty, Staff, Research Scholars, Students at DIT University along with start-ups from vicinity. CIIES is approved by Innovation Council, MHRD and AICTE, while the Technology Business Incubator segment of CIIES is duly recognised incubator by “Start-up Uttarakhand”, Government of Uttarakhand and Micro Small Medium Entrepreneur (MSME), Government of India.

The sheer adherence of DIT University is constantly recognised at national and international forums, amongst which the Jagran Josh RankOne ranking of 14th across all India Private Universities and 1st ranked university in Uttarakhand is a commendable feather to the university’s victory.

Therefore, it is meritorious for a university like DITU that considers its students as its top priority also ensuring adequate knowledge growth of their mentors as well. DIT University is certainly a land of happiness and success where each individual has the liberty to Imagine, Aspire and Achieve, thus reaching the pinnacle of their career.

