DME Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2020 Update: Download Lakhimpur Admit Card from 01 September @dme.assam.gov.in

DME Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2020: Directorate of Medical Education Assam has released an important notice regarding the Group 3 Technical Posts. As per the notice, DME Skill Test & Document Verification for Various Grade III (Technical) Posts of Lakhimpur Medical College & Hospital, North Lakhimpur will be held on 04 September 2020. All those candidates who have applied for DME Assam Group 3 Recruitment 2020 can download their Lakhimpur Admit Card from the official website of DME Assam dme.assam.gov.in from 01 September 2020 onwards. The candidates can download their admit card using their login credentials i.e. Registration ID/Application Number & DOB, once the admit card released.

DME Assam Grade 3 Skill test DV will be conducted through online meeting platform in view of the prevailing situation due to COVID - 19 in the state and urgent requirement of human resources.

The candidates would be able to check time of the skill test on their DME Lakhimpur Grade 3 Admit Card 2020.

Online application were invited by Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent, Lakhimpur Medical College & Hospital, North Lakhimpur on official web site of Directorate of Medical Education, Assam (rwwv.dme.assam.gov.in) from 15 May 2020 to 06 June 2020 for Grade III Posts.

A total of 333 vacancies are available for the posts such as Staff Nurse, Nursing Sister, Lab Technician, Technician, Physiotherapist, Therapist, Blacksmith, Carpenter, Photographer, Artist and Other Posts.

DME Lakhimpur Grade 3 Admit Card Notice

DME Lakhimpur Grade 3 Admit Card - to release on 01 September