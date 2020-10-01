DME Assam Recruitment 2020 Online Applications Started @dme.assam.gov.in for 484 Staff Nurse Vacancies

DME Assam Recruitment 2020: Directorate of Medical Education, Assam has started the online applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse (Critical Care) under the establishment of Medical College Hospitals of the State. All Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the online mode from today onwards.i.e.dme.assam.gov.in. The direct link of the application can be accessed from here.

A total of 484 vacancies of Staff Nurse will be recruited through this recruitment. All interested and eligible candidates can apply online for Staff Nurse Posts on or before 7 October 2020. candidates are advised to check the application process, age limit, qualification and other essential details about the recruitment below before applying online.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 1 October 2020

Last date for submission of application: 7 October 2020

DME Assam Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse - 484 Posts

DME Assam Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding B.Sc. Nursing/GNM Nursing Diploma from any nursing college/ institution recognized by lndian Nursing Council. The candidate must have also registered with the Assam Nurses, Midwives and Health Visitors Council.

Experience: Minimum 1-year working experience in ICU/Critical Care Unit.

Pay Scale: Rs.14,000-50,500 + GP 6,800

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms)

Download DME Assam Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Registration Link

Login Link

Official Website

How to apply for DME Assam Recruitment 2020

lnterested candidates shall have to fill up the online application forms available at the official web site of Directorate of Medical Education, Assam (www.dme.assam.gov.in) from 1 to 7 October 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the online application form for future reference. Candidates are advised to visit the website www.dme.assam.sov.in regularly for any update.

