Teacher Recruitment 2020: 665 Vacancies Notified in School Education Dept, Mizoram, Apply Offline before 14 October

Teacher Recruitment 2020: Directorate of School Education, Mizoram has invited applications for CSS Hindi Teacher. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 14 October 2020.

A total of 665 vacancies of CSS Hindi Teacher will be recruited through this recruitment. The applications will be filled up through the offline mode. Candidates can download the application form from the School Education Department's website schooieducation.mizoram.gov.in.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 14 October 2020

School Education Department Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

CSS Hindi Teacher - 665 Posts

School Education Department Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Hindi School Teacher/Middle School Hindi Teacher- Hindi Praveen (Mizoram)/Madhyama (Allahabad)/R.B. Ratna (Wardha) or its equivalent examination recognised by Government of India/Government of Mizoram as equivalent to the degree level examination in Hindi Education and Graduate in General Education from a recognised University with Hindi Shikshan Parangat/B.Ed.OR Graduate in General Education from recognised University with Hindi as one of the subject and Hindi Shikshan Parangat, B.Ed. or it's equivalent; Working knowledge of Mizo language at least Middle School standard.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for School Education Department Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by downloading the application form from the School Education Department's website: schooieducation.mizoram.gov.in and send it to the Director, School Education Department up to 14th October 2020 during office hours. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.

