DMRC Exam Analysis 2020 (17 & 18 February): Questions Asked & Difficulty Level

DMRC Exam 2020: Get here detailed Exam Analysis and Review of the DMRC CRA exam held on 17th & 18th February 2020. Know the type of questions asked in DMRC 2020 exam along with their difficulty level.

Feb 18, 2020 16:19 IST
DMRC Exam Analysis
In this article, we have shared the detailed exam analysis and review of the DMRC Exam held on 17th and 18th February 2020 for the post of Customer Relations Assistant (CRA), Junior Engineer (JE) and Assistant Manager. The DMRC CRA Exam Analysis shares the questions asked in Paper 1 and Paper 2 along with their difficulty level. As per the feedback shared by the candidates, the overall difficulty level of the exam was ‘Easy to Moderate’. Candidates who are yet to appear for the DMRC Recruitment 2020 Exam can check below the paper-wise and section-wise exam analysis to know the type of questions asked in each section.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) conducted the exam in different time slots/shifts on 17 February and 18 February. The exam was held online. Paper 1 and Paper 2 were held on the same day. In DMRC Paper 1, 120 multiple choice questions were asked from General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude. In DMRC Paper 2, 60 multiple choice questions were asked from General English. In both the papers, there is a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer. Candidates need to qualify both the papers separately to fetch DMRC Recruitment for the CRA/JE/Assistant Manager. Qualified candidates will later be called for the Medical Examination/GD/Interview at Delhi NCR office.

Go through the detailed DMRC Exam Analysis 2020 below and know the difficulty level of the questions and topics from which the paper was set.

DMRC Exam Analysis & Review 2020  

DMRC Paper I

Section

Total Questions

Total Marks

Time

Difficulty Level

General Awareness

120

120

1.5 Hrs

Moderate

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Easy-Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

Easy-Moderate

DMRC Paper II

General English

60

60

45 Min

Moderate

DMRC Paper I Analysis 2020

General Awareness

In the General Awareness section, candidates were asked questions from static GK and current affairs. Have a look at the questions asked in DMRC CRA Exam from General Awareness section:

Topics

Total Questions

Difficulty Level

Current Affairs

10

Easy-Moderate

General Awareness

10

Easy-Moderate

Computer

10

Moderate

Science

25

Moderate-Difficult

Value & ethics

5

Moderate

Total

60

Moderate

Topics from which questions were asked:

- Olympics

- Grand Slam 2020

- Common Wealth Games 2022

- International Science Festival 2019

- Maharashtra Special Provision

- Civil Disobedience Movement

- Sugarcane Production

- Chemical name of Vitamin B1

- Vermicomposting

- Bacteria & Virus

- Invention of Computer

- Joystick & Scanner

- Shortcut keys for MS Word

- Calculation in MS Excel

- Earth Day

- Jama Masjid

General Intelligence & Reasoning

In the General Intelligence & Reasoning section, the DMRC asked questions to test the verbal and non-verbal ability of candidates. Following questions were asked in the exam:

Topic

Total Questions

Difficulty Level

Odd Man Out

5

Easy

Puzzle - Dictionary

4

Easy

Analogy

5

Easy-Moderate

Coding-Decoding

3

Easy-Moderate

Direction

2

Easy

Blood Relation

3

Easy

Missing Numbers in the figure

2

Easy

Alphanumeric Series

1

Easy

Others

5

Easy

Total

30

Easy-Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

Candidates found the Quantitative Aptitude section as the most time-consuming among all other sections. A total of 30 MCQ questions were asked from this section. The difficulty level of this section was ‘Easy-Moderate’.

Topic

Total Questions

Difficulty Level

Number System

3

Easy

Simple & Compound Interest

4

Easy-Moderate

Profit and loss

4

Easy-Moderate

Time & Work

3

Easy

Speed, Time & Distance

3

Easy-Moderate

Algebra

2

Easy

Percentage

2

Easy

Mensuration

2

Easy-Moderate

Trigonometry

2

Easy-Moderate

Ratio & Proportion

2

Easy

Mixture & Allegation

2

Easy

LCM & HCF

1

Easy

Total

30

Easy-Moderate

DMRC Paper-II Analysis 2020

General English

In DMRC Paper 2, questions were asked from General English section. This section contained questions such as Reading Comprehension, Synonym & Antonym, Fillers, Error Detection, Idioms and Phrases and others. A total 60 questions were asked in this section and each question was of 1 Mark.

Topic

Total Questions

Difficulty Level

Reading Comprehension

8-9

Moderate

Sentence Improvement

10

Moderate

Fillers

10

Easy-Moderate

Synonyms & Antonyms

8

Easy-Moderate

Idioms & Phrases

5

Easy

Active-Passive Voice

5

Easy

Narration

5

Easy-Moderate

Error Detection

5

Easy-Moderate

One word Substitution

3

Easy

Total

60

Moderate

Disclaimer: The analysis shared above is based on the feedback provided by the candidates who gave the DMRC exam. 

