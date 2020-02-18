DMRC Exam Analysis 2020 (17 & 18 February): Questions Asked & Difficulty Level

In this article, we have shared the detailed exam analysis and review of the DMRC Exam held on 17th and 18th February 2020 for the post of Customer Relations Assistant (CRA), Junior Engineer (JE) and Assistant Manager. The DMRC CRA Exam Analysis shares the questions asked in Paper 1 and Paper 2 along with their difficulty level. As per the feedback shared by the candidates, the overall difficulty level of the exam was ‘Easy to Moderate’. Candidates who are yet to appear for the DMRC Recruitment 2020 Exam can check below the paper-wise and section-wise exam analysis to know the type of questions asked in each section.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) conducted the exam in different time slots/shifts on 17 February and 18 February. The exam was held online. Paper 1 and Paper 2 were held on the same day. In DMRC Paper 1, 120 multiple choice questions were asked from General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude. In DMRC Paper 2, 60 multiple choice questions were asked from General English. In both the papers, there is a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer. Candidates need to qualify both the papers separately to fetch DMRC Recruitment for the CRA/JE/Assistant Manager. Qualified candidates will later be called for the Medical Examination/GD/Interview at Delhi NCR office.

Go through the detailed DMRC Exam Analysis 2020 below and know the difficulty level of the questions and topics from which the paper was set.

DMRC Exam Analysis & Review 2020

DMRC Paper I Section Total Questions Total Marks Time Difficulty Level General Awareness 120 120 1.5 Hrs Moderate General Intelligence & Reasoning Easy-Moderate Quantitative Aptitude Easy-Moderate DMRC Paper II General English 60 60 45 Min Moderate

DMRC Paper I Analysis 2020

General Awareness

In the General Awareness section, candidates were asked questions from static GK and current affairs. Have a look at the questions asked in DMRC CRA Exam from General Awareness section:

Topics Total Questions Difficulty Level Current Affairs 10 Easy-Moderate General Awareness 10 Easy-Moderate Computer 10 Moderate Science 25 Moderate-Difficult Value & ethics 5 Moderate Total 60 Moderate

Topics from which questions were asked:

- Olympics

- Grand Slam 2020

- Common Wealth Games 2022

- International Science Festival 2019

- Maharashtra Special Provision

- Civil Disobedience Movement

- Sugarcane Production

- Chemical name of Vitamin B1

- Vermicomposting

- Bacteria & Virus

- Invention of Computer

- Joystick & Scanner

- Shortcut keys for MS Word

- Calculation in MS Excel

- Earth Day

- Jama Masjid

General Intelligence & Reasoning

In the General Intelligence & Reasoning section, the DMRC asked questions to test the verbal and non-verbal ability of candidates. Following questions were asked in the exam:

Topic Total Questions Difficulty Level Odd Man Out 5 Easy Puzzle - Dictionary 4 Easy Analogy 5 Easy-Moderate Coding-Decoding 3 Easy-Moderate Direction 2 Easy Blood Relation 3 Easy Missing Numbers in the figure 2 Easy Alphanumeric Series 1 Easy Others 5 Easy Total 30 Easy-Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

Candidates found the Quantitative Aptitude section as the most time-consuming among all other sections. A total of 30 MCQ questions were asked from this section. The difficulty level of this section was ‘Easy-Moderate’.

Topic Total Questions Difficulty Level Number System 3 Easy Simple & Compound Interest 4 Easy-Moderate Profit and loss 4 Easy-Moderate Time & Work 3 Easy Speed, Time & Distance 3 Easy-Moderate Algebra 2 Easy Percentage 2 Easy Mensuration 2 Easy-Moderate Trigonometry 2 Easy-Moderate Ratio & Proportion 2 Easy Mixture & Allegation 2 Easy LCM & HCF 1 Easy Total 30 Easy-Moderate

DMRC Paper-II Analysis 2020

General English

In DMRC Paper 2, questions were asked from General English section. This section contained questions such as Reading Comprehension, Synonym & Antonym, Fillers, Error Detection, Idioms and Phrases and others. A total 60 questions were asked in this section and each question was of 1 Mark.

Topic Total Questions Difficulty Level Reading Comprehension 8-9 Moderate Sentence Improvement 10 Moderate Fillers 10 Easy-Moderate Synonyms & Antonyms 8 Easy-Moderate Idioms & Phrases 5 Easy Active-Passive Voice 5 Easy Narration 5 Easy-Moderate Error Detection 5 Easy-Moderate One word Substitution 3 Easy Total 60 Moderate

Disclaimer: The analysis shared above is based on the feedback provided by the candidates who gave the DMRC exam.