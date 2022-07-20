Download REET Admit Card 2022 @reetbser2022.in: Check Direct Link

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has uploaded REET Admit Card 2022 on reetbser2022.in. Download From Here.

REET Admit Card 2022 has been uploaded by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) will be held on 23 July and 24 July 2022 across the state for Level 1 and Level 2. Candidates who are attending the REET 2022 Exam can download REET Admit Card 2022 from reetbser2022.in with the use of their 'Registration Number' and 'Date of Birth'. The direct REET Admit Card Link is also available just below for the students.

What should I carry with my REET Admit Card 2022 ?

Students are required to carry their REET 2022 Admit Card along with a valid ID Proof and Photograph. REET Exam will be held in two shifts in the morning shift i.e. from 10 AM to 12: 30 PM and in the afternoon shift i.e. from 3 PM to 5:30 PM.

How to Download REET Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBSE - reetbser2022.in

Step 2: Now, you are required to click on the admit card link 'Download Admit Card'

Step 3: It will take you to the login page where you are required to enter your details and captcha

Step 4: Download REET Level 1 Admit Card and REET Level 2 Admit Card.

REET 2022 Registration Dates 18 April to 18 May 2022 REET Dates 23 and 24 July 2022 REET 2022 Exam City Intimation Date 14 July 2022 REET 2022 Admit Card Date 20 July 2022 REET 2022 Result Date to be released

In order to qualify for the exam, the candidates will be required to obtain 60% marks. However, 55% marks are required for SC, OBC, MBC, EWS and ST Category (36% for ST TSP Area).

It is to be noted that, this year a total of 15,66,992 candidates have applied for REET 2022 for 46,500 vacancies for Level 1 and Level 2/ Out of the total applied candidates, 13,65,831 candidates hail from Rajasthan.

The students will be given 150 questions of 15 marks from Child Development & Pedagogy., on languages of Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Gujarati, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi., Science & Mathematics Or, Social Science Or, Either Science & Mathematics or Social Science (for teachers in other categories apart from Mathematics, Science and Social Science) subjects.