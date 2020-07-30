BSAH Delhi Recruitment 2020 for 85 Senior Resident Posts @health.delhigovt.nic.in, Interview on Aug 13/14

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital (BSAH), New Delhi Jobs Notification: Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital (BSAH), New Delhi has invited applications for the 85 Junior Resident posts on the official website of Health Department, Government of Delhi. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital (BSAH), New Delhi Jobs Notification on or before 12 August 2020.

Notification details:

BSAH/Senior Resident/Advt-4/SR/08/2020

Important Dates

Last Date for Submission of Application: 12 August 2020

Date of Walk-in-interview: 13/14 August 2020



Vacancy Details:

Senior Resident: 85

Departments

Gen Medicine And Allied-12

Gen Anaesthesia And Allied-21

Paediatrics-16

OBS & Gynae-15

Radiology-05

Microbiology-01

Skin-02

General Surgery and Allied-13



Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have MBBS with Post graduate degree/DNB/Diploma or equivalent as per Residency Scheme in concerned specialty from a recognized University/Institute on the day of interview, otherwise candidate will not be allowed for interview. Must not have completed 03 years Senior Residency at any recognized institute including regular or on ad-hoc basis. In Super-specialty branches preference shall be given to candidates having Super- specialty qualification or experience

You can check the notification for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Pay Scale: Shall be in accordance with 7th CPC guidelines as adopted by GNCT of Delhi.

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital (BSAH), New Delhi Jobs Notification: PDF



How to Apply

Interested candidates can report for the interview on the schedule on 13/14 August 2020 between 9.00 AM and 10 AM at the Office of Medical Director, Dr. BSA Hospital, Sector –VI, Rohini, Delhi - 110085. You can check the notification link for details in this regards.