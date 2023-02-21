DRDO CEPTAM Result 2023 OUT: Download 10 Tech A Tier 1 Result Here

DRDO CEPTAM Result 2023 has been released for 10 Tech A Tier 1 Exam. Candidates can check the link here.

DRDO CEPTAM Result has been announced on February 21, 2023. Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has released the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result 2023 for Technician posts. DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result 2023 has been declared at www.drdo.gov.in.

DRDO CEPTAM Result has been announced for Technician-A (Tech -A) under Group 'C' Non-Gazetted and Non-Ministerial posts. Candidates who have appeared in the exam from 06 to 11 Jan 2023 can download DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result 2023 and Technician from the link provided on this page. To download DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result candidates have to provide an application number and password.

DRDO CEPTAM Result Download Click Here

DRDO CEPTAM Result 2023 : Announced for Technician Posts

DRDO CEPTAM Result 2023 has been released for the candidates who appeared in CEPTAM 10 exam conducted for a total of 1901 posts for Technician-A. DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result 2023 is released online and the candidates can check their qualifying status in CBT 1 Exam through online mode only.

DRDO CEPTAM Result 2022: How to Download 10 Tech A Result

To download DRDO CEPTAM Result 2023 , candidates are advised to follow below steps. The result can be downloaded from the official website - www.drdo.gov.in.

Step 1: Visit Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) at www.drdo.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the section “What’s New” (Right side of the homepage)

Step 3: Click on the ‘CEPTAM-10/DRTC’ result link

Step 5: Select the post applied for and Enter DRDO CEPTAM 10 Application Number as a user id and Date of Birth as a password.

Step 6: Check your qualifying status and other details mentioned on DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result 2023.

DRDO CEPTAM Tier 2 Exam 2023

The details regarding the Tier 2 Exam shall be announced in due course on the official website of DRDO. The candidates can are advised to keep a track of the official website for latest updates.

Important Links for GATE 2023 Answer Key