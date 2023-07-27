DRDO Apprentice Jobs 2023 Apply For 25 Vacancies

DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Apprentice Posts, Selection Based On Walk-in

DRDO DEBEL  has invited online applications for the 25 Apprentice posts on its official website. Check  DRDO DEBEL  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2023 Notification
DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2023 Notification

DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) - Defence Bioengineering and Electromedical Laboratory (DEBEL) has invited online applications for the Apprentice post on its official website. Last date for submission of an online application is August 4, 2023. 
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the walk-in-interview  scheduled on  August 22-23, 2023. 

Under the recruitment drive, a total of 25 positions are to be filled in various disciplines including Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Instrumentation, Chemical Engineering, Accounts, Library Science, Computer Science /Information Technology and others. 
 

Career Counseling

DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Last date for submission of online application is August 4, 2023. 

Interview Schedule
Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Instrumentation-August 22, 2023 
Chemical Engineering -August 22, 2023 
Accounts -August 22, 2023 
Others (HR/Administrative)-August 22, 2023 
Library Science-August 22, 2023 
Mechanical Engg -August 23, 2023 
Bio-Medical Engg -August 23, 2023 
Computer Science /Information Technology-August 23, 2023 
 

DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Instrumentation-7
Chemical Engineering -1
Accounts -1
Others (HR/Administrative)-2
Library Sciende-1
Mechanical Engg -7
Bio-Medical Engg -4
Computer Science /Information Technology-2

DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Instrumentation-BE/ B.Tech 
Chemical Engineering -BE/ B.Tech 
Accounts -B. Com 
Others (HR/Administrative)-BBA/BA (specialization in Psychology/ Humanities / Management) 
Library Sciende- B.Lib 
Mechanical Engg -BE/ B.Tech 
Bio-Medical Engg -BE/ B.Tech 
Computer Science /Information Technology-BE/ B.Tech/B.Sc 
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

 

DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2023: Overview 

Organisation DRDO DEBEL
Post Name Apprentice 
Jobs Type Govt Jobs
Application mode Online 
Selection process Interview 
Last date  August 4, 2023
Official website www.drdo.gov.in

 


 
DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2023: Stipend
Rs.9,000/- PM for Graduate Trainees. 
 
DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2023 PDF

  
How To Apply DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website and download the application form– www.drdo.gov.in
Step 2: Duly filled application along with the relevant documents in support of educational qualification, date of birth, caste certificate (if applicable) should be scanned in a single PDF file and emailed to hrd.debel.debel@gov.in 
Step 3: Application form can also be downloaded from ‘What's New section of DRDO
website (www.drdo.gov.in). 
Step 4: Candidates have to enroll themselves in the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) portal. For enroll, log on to http://mhrdnats.gov.in 
Candidates should note that you will have to carry the originals & copies of all relevant documents, along with application form to be carried by the individual at the time of interview for verification. 

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2023?

Last date for submission of an online application is August 4, 2023. 

What are the Jobs in DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2023?

DRDO DEBEL has invited online applications for the Apprentice post on its official website.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next