DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Apprentice Posts, Selection Based On Walk-in

DRDO DEBEL has invited online applications for the 25 Apprentice posts on its official website. Check DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) - Defence Bioengineering and Electromedical Laboratory (DEBEL) has invited online applications for the Apprentice post on its official website. Last date for submission of an online application is August 4, 2023.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the walk-in-interview scheduled on August 22-23, 2023.

Under the recruitment drive, a total of 25 positions are to be filled in various disciplines including Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Instrumentation, Chemical Engineering, Accounts, Library Science, Computer Science /Information Technology and others.



DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Last date for submission of online application is August 4, 2023.

Interview Schedule

Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Instrumentation-August 22, 2023

Chemical Engineering -August 22, 2023

Accounts -August 22, 2023

Others (HR/Administrative)-August 22, 2023

Library Science-August 22, 2023

Mechanical Engg -August 23, 2023

Bio-Medical Engg -August 23, 2023

Computer Science /Information Technology-August 23, 2023



DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Instrumentation-7

Chemical Engineering -1

Accounts -1

Others (HR/Administrative)-2

Library Sciende-1

Mechanical Engg -7

Bio-Medical Engg -4

Computer Science /Information Technology-2

DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Instrumentation-BE/ B.Tech

Chemical Engineering -BE/ B.Tech

Accounts -B. Com

Others (HR/Administrative)-BBA/BA (specialization in Psychology/ Humanities / Management)

Library Sciende- B.Lib

Mechanical Engg -BE/ B.Tech

Bio-Medical Engg -BE/ B.Tech

Computer Science /Information Technology-BE/ B.Tech/B.Sc

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation DRDO DEBEL Post Name Apprentice Jobs Type Govt Jobs Application mode Online Selection process Interview Last date August 4, 2023 Official website www.drdo.gov.in





DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2023: Stipend

Rs.9,000/- PM for Graduate Trainees.



DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2023 PDF





How To Apply DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website and download the application form– www.drdo.gov.in

Step 2: Duly filled application along with the relevant documents in support of educational qualification, date of birth, caste certificate (if applicable) should be scanned in a single PDF file and emailed to hrd.debel.debel@gov.in

Step 3: Application form can also be downloaded from ‘What's New section of DRDO

website (www.drdo.gov.in).

Step 4: Candidates have to enroll themselves in the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) portal. For enroll, log on to http://mhrdnats.gov.in

Candidates should note that you will have to carry the originals & copies of all relevant documents, along with application form to be carried by the individual at the time of interview for verification.