DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Apprentice Posts, Selection Based On Walk-in

DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) - Defence Bioengineering and Electromedical Laboratory (DEBEL) has invited online applications for the Apprentice post on its official website. Last date for submission of an online application is August 4, 2023.
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the walk-in-interview scheduled on August 22-23, 2023.
Under the recruitment drive, a total of 25 positions are to be filled in various disciplines including Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Instrumentation, Chemical Engineering, Accounts, Library Science, Computer Science /Information Technology and others.
DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Last date for submission of online application is August 4, 2023.
Interview Schedule
Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Instrumentation-August 22, 2023
Chemical Engineering -August 22, 2023
Accounts -August 22, 2023
Others (HR/Administrative)-August 22, 2023
Library Science-August 22, 2023
Mechanical Engg -August 23, 2023
Bio-Medical Engg -August 23, 2023
Computer Science /Information Technology-August 23, 2023
DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Instrumentation-7
Chemical Engineering -1
Accounts -1
Others (HR/Administrative)-2
Library Sciende-1
Mechanical Engg -7
Bio-Medical Engg -4
Computer Science /Information Technology-2
DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Instrumentation-BE/ B.Tech
Chemical Engineering -BE/ B.Tech
Accounts -B. Com
Others (HR/Administrative)-BBA/BA (specialization in Psychology/ Humanities / Management)
Library Sciende- B.Lib
Mechanical Engg -BE/ B.Tech
Bio-Medical Engg -BE/ B.Tech
Computer Science /Information Technology-BE/ B.Tech/B.Sc
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organisation
|DRDO DEBEL
|Post Name
|Apprentice
|Jobs Type
|Govt Jobs
|Application mode
|Online
|Selection process
|Interview
|Last date
|August 4, 2023
|Official website
|www.drdo.gov.in
DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2023: Stipend
Rs.9,000/- PM for Graduate Trainees.
DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2023 PDF
How To Apply DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website and download the application form– www.drdo.gov.in
Step 2: Duly filled application along with the relevant documents in support of educational qualification, date of birth, caste certificate (if applicable) should be scanned in a single PDF file and emailed to hrd.debel.debel@gov.in
Step 3: Application form can also be downloaded from ‘What's New section of DRDO
website (www.drdo.gov.in).
Step 4: Candidates have to enroll themselves in the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) portal. For enroll, log on to http://mhrdnats.gov.in
Candidates should note that you will have to carry the originals & copies of all relevant documents, along with application form to be carried by the individual at the time of interview for verification.