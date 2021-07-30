DRDO DIAT Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited for JRF/SRF Posts, No Exam

DRDO DIAT Recruitment 2021: Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, Pune has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) or Senior Research Fellow (SRF) to work under the DRDO Project entitled “Design and Development of THz Quantum Cascade Laser”. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 12 August 2021.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 12 August 2021

DRDO DIAT Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Or Senior Research Fellow (SRF) - 2 Posts

DRDO DIAT Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

For JRF: Master degree in Physics/Electronics Science/ Applied Physics/Optics/Photonics or equivalent, First Class with NET/GATE (@)

For SRF: ME/ M.Tech/M.Phil in Physics/Electronics Science/ Applied Physics/Laser & Electro-optics/ Laser Technology/ Applied Optics/Photonics/ Opto-Electronics and Optical Communication/ Electronics Engg./ Electronics & Comm. Engg. or equivalent First Class with UGC/CSIRNET/GATE.

DRDO DIAT Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

JRF - Not to exceed 28 Years

SRF - 30 Years

DRDO DIAT Recruitment 2021 Salary

Junior Research Fellow - Rs. 31000/- (Consolidated)

Senior Research Fellow - 35000/- (Consolidated) per month

DRDO DIAT Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The mode of the interview will be in-person or through video conferencing, whichever is suitable to DIAT.

How to apply for DRDO DIAT Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit bio-data duly signed & Application form (available on DIAT website as Appendix) scanned in PDF, Proof of Date of Birth and Final Year / Previous Year Marksheet (if available) on the Email ID of the Principal Investigator( ddhirhe@diat.ac.in ) with a subject titled “Application for JRF/SRF” on or before 12th August, 2021.No TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview. The names of the candidate shortlisted for the interview will be made available on the DIAT website and or an Email will be sent to suitable candidates.