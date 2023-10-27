DRDO PXE Recruitment 2023: Apply For Various Apprentice Posts at drdo.gov.in, Check Eligibility

DRDO PXE Recruitment 2023: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of Defence has released detailed notification for the posts of Apprentice on its official website. Check the notification pdf.

DRDO PXE Recruitment 2023 Notification: Proof & Experimental Establishment (PXE), Chandipur under Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of Defence has released detailed notification for the posts of Apprentice. A total of 37 Graduate/Technician Apprentice posts are to be filled in different disciplines including Mechanical, Civil, Electrical, Electronics and Communication and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before November 14, 2023 at https://drdo.gov.in.

Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of percentage of marks secured by candidates in essential qualifications. Shortlisted Candidates will be called for a written test/interview which will be held at PXE, Chandipur.

DRDO PXE Apprentice 2023: Notification Details

Advt No. PXE/HRD/AT/01/2023-24

DRDO PXE Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Interested and eligible candidates will have to visit the official website - https://drdo.gov.in. Last date for submission of application is November 14, 2023.

DRDO PXE Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice

Electronics & Communication-02

Mechanical-02

Technician Apprentice (Diploma)

Civil-03

Electrical -03

Computer Science-09

Electronics & Communication-10

Mechanical-08

Educational Qualification For DRDO PXE 2023

Graduate Apprentice

Electronics & Communication-B.E/B.Tech in Electronics & Communication Engg.

Mechanical-B.E/B.Tech in Mechanical Engg.

Technician Apprentice (Diploma)

Civil-Diploma in Civil Engg.

Electrical -Diploma in Electrical Engg.

Computer Science-Diploma in Computer Science Engg.

Electronics & Communication-Diploma in Electronics & Communication Engg.

Mechanical-Diploma in Mechanical Engg.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

DRDO PXE Recruitment 2023: Stipend per month

Graduate Apprentice-Rs. 9000

Technician Apprentice (Diploma)-Rs. 8000

DRDO Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply For DRDO PXE Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates can download the application form from the website www.drdo.gov.in and are required to fill the application form by typing, affix the passport size photograph and sign in the form. The scanned copy of the filled application form along with mark sheets of essential qualifications and reservation certificates in PDF format should be sent through email only -training.pxe@gov.in. The last date for the submission of application is November 14, 2023.