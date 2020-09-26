DRDO RCI Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 90 ITI Apprentice Posts

DRDO RCI Job Notification: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Research Centre Imarat (RCI) a premier laboratory of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, has invited applications for the Trade (ITI Passed) Apprentices. Interested candidates can apply for DRDO ITI Recruitment through online mode within 10 days from the publication of advertisement.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of online application: within 10 days from the publication of advertisement

DRDO RCI Vacancy Details

ITI Apprentice - 90 Posts

ITI in Fitter - 25

ITI in Electronic Mechanic - 20

ITI in Electrician - 15

ITI in Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) - 10

ITI in Turner - 10

ITI in Machinist - 05

ITI in Welder - 05

Stipend:

Consolidated stipend per month (Rs. 7,700 to Rs. 8,050) will be given according to the Apprenticeship Rules

Eligibility Criteria for Trade Apprentice Job

Educational Qualification:

Those candidates who have completed the qualifying examination (ITI) as regular candidates are only eligible to apply.

Candidates who have passed the qualifying examination (ITI) in the year 2018, 2019 and 2020 are ONLY eligible

How to Apply for DRDO RCI Trade Apprentice Posts ?

Eligible candidates have to register in the ONLINE web portal of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) i.e. www.apprenticeshipindia.org and get the Registration number. They have to update their profile by uploading SSC, ID proof, Qualification, Category (if applicable), PWD documents (if applicable) and Aadhar Number.

DRDO RCI Notice

Online Application Link