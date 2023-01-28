DRDO Recruitment 2023 For Apprentice Posts @drdo.gov.in: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

DRDO has invited online applications for the Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check DRDO Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

DRDO Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Defence Scientific Information & Documentation Centre (DESIDOC) under the aegis of Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of Defence has released notification for the 21 post of Library & Information Science in the Employment News (28 January-03 February) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts within 21 days from the date of advertisement in Employment News.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Degree/Diploma in Library & Information Science with additional eligibility can apply online for these posts.

Candidates should note that it is mandatory for them to enroll on National

Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal (http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in) before applying for apprenticeship training. Candidates will be selected on interview basis after shortlisted on the merit basis (percentage/marks of essential qualification).





Important Date DRDO Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: Within 21 days from the date of advertisement in Employment News.

Vacancy Details DRDO Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Library & Information Science-21

Eligibility Criteria DRDO Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

1.Degree in Library & Information Science from recognized University/Institute

2. Diploma in Library Science (Two Years) from recognized University/Institute.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility/age limit/Stipend Rate/selection process and other for the posts.

How To Download: DRDO Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO)-https://drdo.gov.in. Go to the Career Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Application for Engagement of Apprentices (under Apprentice Act 1961) for one year in DESIDOC, Delhi' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the DRDO Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window. Download DRDO Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.



DRDO Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply DRDO Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Candidates will have to download the application form and after filling the application form along with required documents as mentioned in the notification and send the same via email/by post to the address given on the notification. Last date for submission of application is within 21 days from the date of advertisement in Employment News.