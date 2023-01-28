DRDO Recruitment 2023 For Apprentice Posts @drdo.gov.in: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

DRDO Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Defence Scientific Information & Documentation Centre (DESIDOC) under the aegis of Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of Defence has released notification for the 21 post of Library & Information Science in the Employment News (28 January-03 February) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts within 21 days from the date of advertisement in Employment News.
Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Degree/Diploma in Library & Information Science with additional eligibility can apply online for these posts.
Candidates should note that it is mandatory for them to enroll on National
Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal (http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in) before applying for apprenticeship training. Candidates will be selected on interview basis after shortlisted on the merit basis (percentage/marks of essential qualification).
Important Date DRDO Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: Within 21 days from the date of advertisement in Employment News.
Vacancy Details DRDO Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Library & Information Science-21
Eligibility Criteria DRDO Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
1.Degree in Library & Information Science from recognized University/Institute
2. Diploma in Library Science (Two Years) from recognized University/Institute.
Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility/age limit/Stipend Rate/selection process and other for the posts.
How To Download: DRDO Recruitment 2023 Job Notification
- Visit the official website of Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO)-https://drdo.gov.in.
- Go to the Career Section on the home page.
- Click on the link - ‘ Application for Engagement of Apprentices (under Apprentice Act 1961) for one year in DESIDOC, Delhi' available on the home page.
- Now you will get the PDF of the DRDO Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window.
- Download DRDO Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.
DRDO Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF
How To Apply DRDO Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Candidates will have to download the application form and after filling the application form along with required documents as mentioned in the notification and send the same via email/by post to the address given on the notification. Last date for submission of application is within 21 days from the date of advertisement in Employment News.