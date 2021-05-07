DRDO RIC JRF Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for Junior Research Fellow Posts

DRDO RIC JRF Recruitment 2021:Defence R&D Organisation (DRDO), Research & Innovation Centre (RIC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Research Fellow for a period of two years (extendable as per rules in force). The Competent Authority shall operate a Panel of selected candidates to fill up the JRF position against existing and likely to arise vacancies in the order of merit/discipline for a period of one year from the date of declaration of selective list. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 21 days (28 May 2021) from the date of publication of this notification.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 21 days (28 May 2021) from the date of publication of this notification.

DRDO RIC JRF Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Junior Research Fellow - 1 Post

DRDO RIC JRF Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Post Graduate Degree in Materials Science/Physics/Applied Sciences with first class and a valid GATE / NET Score (or) ME/M.Tech Material Science/ Nanotechnology / Sensor Technology with first class both at graduate and a valid GATE score.

DRDO RIC JRF Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 28 years (The upper age limit shall be relaxable to candidates from SC, ST and OBC(NCL)category as per Govt rules in vogue)

DRDO RIC JRF Recruitment 2021 Salary- Stipend of Rs.31000/- per month plus HRA as applicable.

How to apply for DRDO RIC JRF Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit duly filled-in application and self-attested copies of educational qualifications, valid GATE/NET score sheet and experience to The Director, Research & Innovation Centre (RIC) 5th Floor, ITM Research Park Kanagam Road, Taramani, Chennai-600113 within 21 days (28 May 2021) from the date of publication of this notification. The envelope containing the application should be superscribed “Application for JRF” at its top left corner.