DRDO-SSPL Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 12 Research Associate & Jr Research Fellow Posts

DRDO-SSPL Recruitment 2020: DRDO- Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL) has invited applications for theResearch Associate & Jr Research Fellow posts. Interested applicants can apply for the aforesaid posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 November 2020.
Important Dates:
- Date of Notification: 15 October 2020
- Last Date of Submission of application: 15 November 2020
DRDO-SSPL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Research Associate - 2 Posts
- Junior Research Fellowship - 5 Posts
DRDO-SSPL Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Research Associate -PhD or equivalent degree in Physics/Electronics/Material Science.
- Junior Research Fellowship - M.Sc. in Physics/Electronics with first division with NET.
DRDO-SSPL Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 28 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms)
DRDO-SSPL Recruitment 2020 Stipend
- JRF- 31000/- plus 24 % HRA admissible as per prevailing rules.
- RA - 54000/- plus 24 % HRA admissible as per prevailing rules.
Download DRDO-SSPL Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF here
How to apply for DRDO-SSPL Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can submit applications at SMRC, GAETEC, Hyderabad along with the documents. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.
