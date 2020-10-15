DRDO-SSPL Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 12 Research Associate & Jr Research Fellow Posts

DRDO-SSPL Recruitment 2020: DRDO- Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL) has invited applications for theResearch Associate & Jr Research Fellow posts. Interested applicants can apply for the aforesaid posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 November 2020.

Important Dates:

Date of Notification: 15 October 2020

Last Date of Submission of application: 15 November 2020

DRDO-SSPL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Research Associate - 2 Posts

Junior Research Fellowship - 5 Posts

DRDO-SSPL Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Research Associate -PhD or equivalent degree in Physics/Electronics/Material Science.

Junior Research Fellowship - M.Sc. in Physics/Electronics with first division with NET.

DRDO-SSPL Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 28 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms)

DRDO-SSPL Recruitment 2020 Stipend

JRF- 31000/- plus 24 % HRA admissible as per prevailing rules.

RA - 54000/- plus 24 % HRA admissible as per prevailing rules.

Download DRDO-SSPL Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF here

Official Website

How to apply for DRDO-SSPL Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit applications at SMRC, GAETEC, Hyderabad along with the documents. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

