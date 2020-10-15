WBHRB Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 891 Tutor/Demonstrator Posts @wbhrb.in

WBHRB Recruitment 2020: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has published the recruitment notification for the post of 891 Tutor/Demonstrator in 47 disciplines in the cadre of West Bengal Medical Education Service under Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of West Bengal.

Online Applications are invited for WBHRB Tutor/Demonstrator Recruitment 2020 from 03 November 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can register for the posts on www.wbhrb.in on or before 10 November 2020 till 8 PM.

More details on WBHRB Tutor Posts such as qualification, age limit, salary are available on this article.

Notification Details

Notification Number - R/T/D(MES)/06(1)/2020

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application -03 November 2020

Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 10 November 2020 before 8 PM

WBHRB Driver Vacancy Details

Tutor/Demonstrator - 800 Posts

UR – 165

SC – 66

ST – 18

OBC A – 30

OBC B – 21

Pay Scale:

{Level 16: 56100(BP) + 13464(NPA) + 6732 (HRA) + 500 (MA)} i.e. Rs.76796 as per ROPA 2019

Eligibility Criteria for WBHRB Driver Posts

MBBS Degree from MCI recognized University in accordance with the regulation made by the Medical Council of India and included in the First or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act,1956(102 of 1956)

Weightage will be given to candidates holding recognized Postgraduate Degree the disciplines under the Specialities Group and recognized Post Doctoral Degree (for disciplines under the Super Specialities Group) in the concerned discipline i

Age Limit:

45 Years as on 01 January, 2020

How to Apply for WBHRB Tutor/Demonstrator Recruitment 2020

The candidates can apply for the post through official website www.wbhrb.in from 03 November 2020 to 10 November 2020 upto 08:00 PM.

Application Fee for WBHRB Tutor/Demonstrator 2020:

Candidates must submit the application fee of Rs. 210/- (Rupees two hundred ten) only through GRIPS ( Govt. Receipt Portal System ), Govt. of West Bengal under the Head of Account ‘0051-00-104-002-16’. M (No Fee for SC/ST candidates of WB and PwDs)

WBHRB Tutor/Demonstrator Recruitment Notification 2020

Online Application Link - to start from 03 November 2020