DSC Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notification: Apply Online for 6700+ TGT and Telugu Teacher Posts @dseodisha.in

Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha is hiring 6720 Contractual Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) & Telugu Teachers in Government Secondary Schools of the State of Odisha on dseodisha.in. Check Details Here

DSC Odisha Recruitment 2021: Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha has published a notification for recruitment of Contractual Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) & Telugu Teachers in Government Secondary Schools of the State of Odisha on dseodisha.in. A total of 6720 vacancies are available of which 3136 are for TGT Arts, 1842 for TGT Science (PCM),1717 for TGT (CBZ) and 25 for Telugu Teacher.

DSC Odisha Application Form shall be available from 04 September 2021. Interested candidates can apply for DSE Odisha Recruitment 2021 on or before 30 September 2021 on the official website https://dseodisha.in/ after being satisfied that they are eligible for the post as per advertisement.

Those who apply successfully for DSC Odisha Recruitment 2021 shall be called for online exam scheduled in the third week of October 2021.

Important Dates

Commencement of Online Registration on the website - 04 September 2021 (11.00AM onwards) Last Date for Online Registration - 30 September 2021 (up to 06. 00 PM) Tentative schedule of Online Examination - Third week of October 2021

DSC Odisha Teacher Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 6720

TGT Arts - 3136 TGT Science (PCM) - 1842 TGT Science (CBZ) - 1717 Telugu Teacher - 25

DSC Odisha Teacher Salary:

TGT - Rs. 16,880/- Telugu Teacher - Rs. 16,880/-

DSC Odisha Teacher Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

TGT Arts - Bachelor Degree in Arts / Commerce or a Shastri (Sanskrit) Degree from a recognised university with two school subjects (school subjects as defined in the proviso here under) from a recognized university having 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates) and Bachelor in Education (B. Ed)/3-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. from a NCTE recognized Institution OR Four-year Integrated B.A. B.Ed. from a NCTE recognized Institution with two school subjects (school subjects as defined in the proviso here under) having 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates) TGT Science (PCM) & TGT Science (CBZ) 1. Bachelor Degree in Science / B. Tech/ B.E. with two school subjects (school subjects as defined in the proviso here under) from a recognized university having 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates) and Bachelor in Education (B. Ed)/ 3-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. from a NCTE recognized Institution OR Four-year Integrated B. Sc. B.Ed. from a NCTE recognized Institution with two school subjects (school subjects as defined in the proviso here under) having 50% marks in aggregate (45%for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates) Classical Teacher (Telugu) - Bachelor degree in Arts having Telugu as a subject with minimum 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates) and Telugu B.Ed. from a University/Institution recognized by NCTE.

DSC Odisha Teacher Age Limit:

21 to 32 years

Selection Process for DSC Odisha Teacher

The selection will be made on the basis of result of Computer Based Competitive Examination.

How to Apply for DSC Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates are required to apply online through the appropriate link on the website dseodisha.in/ after being satisfied that they are eligible for the post as per advertisement.

DSC Odisha Teacher Notification Download

Official Website