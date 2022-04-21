DSE Odisha Response Sheet 2022 Released @dseodisha.in, Answer Sheet Link Here

DSE Odisha Response Sheet 2022 has been released by the Directorate of Secondary Education available at dseodisha.in. Candidates can download their answer sheet from here.

DSE Odisha Response Sheet 2022 Download: The Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha has uploaded the response sheet or answer sheet for the candidates who have attened the online exam, for the post of Indian Appointee Trainee (IAT)/Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Posts, conducted from 03 March to 12 March 2022. Now, candidates can check the answers they have submitted. DSE Odisha Response Sheet Link is available on the official website - or on this article as well. The link is available from 21 April to 27 April 2022 up to 6 pm.

On 19 April 2022, DSE released the marks for the Computer Based Test (CBT) of all candidates. All shortlisted candidates will be called for verification of documents soon. The names of shortlisted candidates and a detailed document verification program will be notified on the DSE Odisha website.

DSE Odisha Teacher Exam was held on 03 March, 04 March, 06 March, 07 March, 08 March, 08 March, 10 March 2022 and 12 March 2022There were 150 Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions. Each question contained 1 mark and a negative marking of 0.25 marks is done for each wrong response. The duration of the paper was150 minutes. The questions were Paper I (common for all posts) and Paper-II (Subject for the Post applied). All question papers except for Hindi, Sanskrit, Telugu were set in English & Odia. Question papers for Hindi, Sanskrit, Telugu was set in Hindi, Devanagari, Telugu respectively.

How to Download DSE Odisha Response Sheet 2022 ?