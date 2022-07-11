DSEU Admit Card 2022: Download for Lecturer/Assistant Professor and Jr Assistant/Office Assistant @dseu.ac.in

DSEU Admit Card 2022 for Lecturer/Assistant Professor and Jr Assistant/Office Assistant has been released by Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University on dseu.ac.in. Candidates can check the direct link here.

DSEU Admit Card 2022 Download: Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) is conducting a Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) for the post of Lecturer/Assistant Professor on 13 and 16 July and for the post of Junior Assistant/Office Assistant on 14 July 2022. Those who are appearing in these exams can download DSEU Jr Assistant Admit Card and DSEU Lecturer Admit Card from the official website i.e. dseu.ac.in. DSEU Admit Card Link is also given below in this article below:

The candidates can check the time and venue of their exam on their admit card.

DSEU Lecturer/Assistant Professor Exam Pattern

Subject Maximum Marks Aptitude 10 Reasoning 10 English 10 Subject Related Question 70 Total 100

How to Download DSEU Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of DSEU - dseu.ac.in Click on ‘Download Admit card for CBRT Lecturer/Assistant Professor scheduled on July 13 & 16’ or ‘Download Admit Card (Stage-I) for CBRT for Jr. Asst./Office Asst. Scheduled on Jul. 14, 2022’ It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to enter the details including ‘Application Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’ Download DSECU Lecturer Admit Card and DSEU Office Assitant Admit Card

For any assistance, the candidates may contact at Helpdesk number - 9513850012.