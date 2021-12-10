DSEU Recruitment 2021 for 51 Group B and Group C Posts, Apply Online @dseu.ac.in

DSEU Recruitment 2021 Notification released for group b and group c vacancies. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

DSEU Recruitment 2021: Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Group B & Group C including Junior Assistant /Office Assistant, Senior Assistant, Program Officer/ASO, and Office Superintendent. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 20 December 2021. The candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 20 December 2021

DSEU Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Junior Assistant /Office Assistant - 42 Posts

Senior Assistant- 3 Posts

Program Officer/ASO - 4 Posts

Office Superintendent - 2 Posts

DSEU Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Junior Assistant /Office Assistant - 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board/University; typing speed of 30 WPM in English or 25 WPM in Hindi on manual typewriter OR A typing speed of 35 WPM in English or 30 WPM in Hindi on Computer.

Senior Assistant- Bachelor’s Degree (Min 55% marks) from a recognized Board/University or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board/University; A typing speed of 30 WPM in English or 25 WPM in Hindi on manual typewriter OR A typing speed of 35 WPM in English or 30 WPM in Hindi on Computer.

Program Officer/ASO - Bachelor’s Degree of a recognized University with not less than 50%.

Office Superintendent - Bachelor’s Degree (Min 55% marks) from a recognized Board/University or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board/University.

DSEU Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Junior Assistant /Office Assistant - 35 years

Senior Assistant, Program Officer/ASO, Office Superintendent - 40 years

Download DSEU Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

DSEU Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection shall be made through an examination scheme and Skill Test.

How to apply for DSEU Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the offline mode to the OSD(Recruitment), Room No. 312, 3rd Floor, Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, Integrated Institute of Technology Complex, Sector – 9, Dwarka, New Delhi – 110077 latest by 20 December 2021.